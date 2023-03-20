While the college winter sports season is wrapping up, the spring campaign is already under way, and local athletes spend the weekend shining in both.

VCU graduate student Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) broke his own school record to win the men’s discus (186-7) at Saturday’s season-opening UCF Black & Gold Invitational track and field meet in Orlando, Fla. He also placed third in the shot put (56-4) and ninth in the hammer (180-10). VCU sophomore Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) was seventh in the women’s high jump (5-4.25).

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech junior swimmer Caroline Bentz (King George) earned second-team All-America honors by finishing 14th in the women’s 200-yard backstroke at Saturday’s NCAA Division I championships in Knoxville, Tenn. with the second-fastest time (1:52.74) in school history.

BASEBALL

VCU junior right-hander Mason Delane (Colonial Beach) struck out seven and allowed just two hits in Sunday’s complete-game 1-0 shutout of New Jersey Tech.

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) hit his ninth and 10th home runs of the season in Cumberlands (Ky.)’s 17-6 romp over Johnson (Tenn.) Tuesday.

Junior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) pitched seven innings of relief to earn the win as Concord (W.Va.) topped Frostburg State 9-5 Saturday.

Junior shortstop Matt Phoebus (Chancellor) hit his first home run of the season and drove in three runs in Apprentice’s 28-9 rout of Bryant & Stratton Tuesday.

Freshman Keenan Fulwood (North Stafford) struck out four in five innings as Eastern Mennonite topped Virginia Wesleyan 9-2 Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Freshman outfielder Paige Eagleton (Stafford) had three hits, including her first collegiate home run, in Shenandoah’s doubleheader split with Southern Virginia Wednesday.

Sophomore Lauren Sheehan (King George) allowed one run and three hits in six innings as Norfolk State topped Howard 9-1 Saturday.

Sophomore outfielder Jayla Hill (Caroline) hit a two-run homer in Bowie State’s 7-1 victory over Chestnut Hill College Saturday.

Sophomore Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) struck out seven in Liberty’s 9-1, six-inning win over Eastern Kentucky Thursday.

Senior first baseman Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went 2 for 4 and scored three runs in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s 17-6 win over Frostburg State Wednesday.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

William & Mary junior Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) won the women’s long jump (18-1) at Saturday’s Fred Hardy Invitational in Richmond.

James Madison junior McKenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge) placed fourth in the women’s 3,000 meters (10:39.83) at the season-opening Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Shenandoah grad student John Kindig (Courtland) was fifth in the men’s hammer throw (175-0).

Roanoke senior Hannah Snodgrass (Orange) finished second in the women’s 100 hurdles (15.17) at Saturday’s Washington & Lee Carnival.

LACROSSE

Graduate student Adriana Talkington (North Stafford) had a goal and three assists in Reinhardt (Ga.)’s 34-2 rout of Truett-McConnell Saturday.

Senior goalie Caleb Brodie (Mountain View) made 19 saves in Southern Virginia’s 8-6 win over Birmingham Southern Friday.