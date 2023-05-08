If conference championship track meets are supposed to bring our your best, Jaekob Vollbrecht certainly got the memo.

The VCU graduate student from Courtland High School put on a historic performance at last weekend's Atlantic 10 Conference championships in Amherst, Mass. Vollbrecht was named outstanding field performer after becoming the first athlete in league history to sweep the men's hammer throw (199-3), discus (a meet-record 188-7) and shot put (a career-best 58-6.5).

At the same meet, VCU sophomores Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) and Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) finished second in the women's high jump (5-7.5) and men's long jump (24-7.25), respectively.

Meanwhile, George Mason junior Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) broke the tape in the men's 800 meters (1:49.58) and joined junior Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) on the Patriots' first-place 4x400 relay team (3:09.43). Sophomore teammate Colton Ocetnik (Mountain View) won the men's pole vault (16-5.5), and Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) finished third in the women's event (12-4.75) for the team champion Patriot women.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

-Competing on his home track, Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones II (Colonial Forge) was second in the men's 200 (21.78) and fourth in the 400 (49.90) at the Coast To Coast Conference meet at Mary Washington. Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) returned home and finished second in the women's 800 (2:21.00).

-Virginia State sophomore Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) was runner-up in the men's shot put (48-1) and discus (151-10) at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association meet in Durham, N.C. to help to help the Trojan men repeat as team champions. VSU junior Jordan Burzynski (Mountain View) was eighth in the women's 400 meters (1:00.30).

-William & Mary junior Megan Heidbrecht (Culpeper) finished sixth in the women's triple jump (39-4.5) and eighth in the long jump (18-9.25) at the Colonial Athletic Association championships in Williamsburg.

-South Dakota redshirt sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) finished second (14-4.75) in the women's pole vault behind teammate Marleen Mulla (14-8.75) at Friday's USD Tune-Up Meet.

BASEBALL

-Junior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) pitched six innings of relief to earn his 11th win of the season in Concord (W.Va.)'s 11-4 victory over Glenville State Friday. Graduate student Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Neff (11-2) is tied for second in Division II in victories.

-Sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) went 3 for 6 and scored twice in Maryland's 19-7 win over Delaware Wednesday and had two RBIs in Sunday's 20-5 rout of Nebraska.

-A day after being named to the New South Athletic Conference all-academic team with a grade-point average of over 3.0, junior Matt Phoebus (Chancellor) hit a walkoff RBI single to cap a five-run ninth-inning rally and give Apprentice School a 9-8 win over Virginia State Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

-Reigning Division II player of the year Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went a combined 6 for 14 with two doubles, home run, five RBIs and eight walks in five games last weekend as Shippensburg won its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament title since 2005. The Raiders (32-18) will open NCAA tournament play Friday at Charleston (W.Va.).

-After being named first-team all-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, sophomore outfielder Jayla Hill (Caroline) doubled twice and scored twice as Bowie State topped Clafin 8-2 Saturday to win the CIAA tournament title and an NCAA Division II tournament berth. The Bulldogs (35-14) will visit East Stroudsburg (Pa.) Friday.

-After tying the game with an RBI double in the sixth inning, sophomore Allison Carter (North Stafford) hit a game-winning solo home run in Jacksonville's 5-4 victory over North Florida Friday.

-Sophomore Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) pitched a three-hit shutout in Liberty's 6-0 victory over Queens (N.C.) Friday.

LACROSSE

-Senior goalie Caleb Brodie (Mountain View) was named to the all-USA South team, then made 10 saves in Southern Virginia's 11-10 tournament semifinal victory over Piedmont and 11 in Saturday's 12-9 title-game loss to Pfeiffer.

-Senior defender Mikayla Coghill (Mountain View) was a second-team all-Atlantic Sun Conference team pick after collecting 26 ground balls and forcing 17 turnovers.

-Reihnhardt (Ga.) graduate student Adriana Talkington (North Stafford) was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference's all-academic team.