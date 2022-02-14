College notebook: Wallace named to JMU hall of fame

When Anthony Wallace gives instruction to track athletes at the University of Mary Washington, it now comes with a little more gravitas.

Wallace, a Courtland High School graduate who now serves as one of UMW’s interim coaches, was named to James Madison University’s athletic hall of fame last week.

He was an All-American for the Dukes, placing fifth in the long jump at the 2002 NCAA Division I indoor national championships as a junior. At the time of his graduation, he ranked among the school’s top three all-time performers in the long and triple jumps and 100-meter dash.

Wallace will be inducted on Sept. 9 as part of an eight-person class that also includes new Fredericksburg Nationals manager Jake Lowery and current Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

Freshman

Aaliyah Pyatt

(Massaponax) anchored South Carolina’s women to a win in the 1,600-meter relay at Saturday’s Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson with the nation’s third-fastest time this season (3:29.36).

South Dakota sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) cleared a season-best 14–2.5 to win the women’s pole vault at Wednesday’s Ichabod Mid-Week Challenge in Topeka, Kan.

(Stafford) cleared a season-best 14–2.5 to win the women’s pole vault at Wednesday’s Ichabod Mid-Week Challenge in Topeka, Kan. Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow (North Stafford) won the women’s unseeded 400 meters in a personal-best 54.74 seconds at Saturday’s Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.

(North Stafford) won the women’s unseeded 400 meters in a personal-best 54.74 seconds at Saturday’s Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht

(Courtland) won the men’s weight throw (62–5) and Norfolk State sophomore Dajah Price

(Louisa) won the women’s heptathlon (3,034 points) at Saturday’s Kenneth Glles Invitational in Virginia Beach. Colonial Forge graduates Trevor Thomas

(6–4) and Nayome Shipp (5–5.5) finished second, and third, in their respective high jumps for VCU.

(5–5.5) finished second, and third, in their respective high jumps for VCU. TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) won the men’s triple jump (49–6.5) at Saturday’s Iowa State Classic.

(Riverbend) won the men’s triple jump (49–6.5) at Saturday’s Iowa State Classic. Appalachian State senior Casey Meinert (Mountain View) finished second in the women’s pole vault (11–10.5) at Saturday’s Marshall Invitational.

(Mountain View) finished second in the women’s pole vault (11–10.5) at Saturday’s Marshall Invitational. Roanoke senior Hannah Koepfinger (King George) won the women’s long jump (16–10.5) on her home track at Saturday’s Roanoke Invitational Challenge.

(King George) won the women’s long jump (16–10.5) on her home track at Saturday’s Roanoke Invitational Challenge. Waynesburg (Pa.) senior Aubrey Wingeart (King George) placed third in the women’s 5,000 meters at Saturday’s VMI Classic in Lexington with the best time (18:14.16) of any Division III runner.

SWIMMING

Last weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimming championships could have served as a reunion for several former local high school standouts.

Washington & Lee freshman Devin Bateman (Stafford) placed third in the men’s 100-yard butterfly (50.90), fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.22) and eighth in the 200 fly (1:57.18). He also swam on three winning relays to help the Generals win the team title for the sixth time in seven years.

Lynchburg junior Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge) earned all-ODAC honors by winning the 200 backstroke (1:51.82) and placing second in the 100 back (51.67). Junior teammate Parker Hayungs (Stafford) was sixth in the 100 fly (51.82). Roanoke junior Davis Wheeler (Stafford) was seventh in the men’s 200 IM (1:59.20) and eighth in the 400 IM (4:22.08).

Randolph-Macon senior Becca Lazerson (Mountain View) was fifth in the women’s 100 breaststroke (1:08.13). Lynchburg sophomore Lena Steckler (Mountain View) was seventh in the 100 back (59.18) and 200 back (2:10.30), and junior teammate Corinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian School) placed seventh in the 100 fly (1:00.05).

Illinois Tech junior

Anna Slominski

(James Monroe) won the women’s 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.75) and 200 individual medley (2:07.20) at last weekend’s Liberal Arts Championship in Elsah, Ill.

Junior J

ack Sheehan

(Colonial Forge) anchored VMI’s school-record 400 medley relay team (3:25.09) at Saturday’s America East Conference championships in Worcester, Mass.

BASKETBALL

After being named one of 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s top center, Fredericksburg native

Shakira Austin

posted 20 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in Mississippi’s 70–59 loss to Mississippi State Sunday.

Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored 16 points in Delaware’s 81–78 win over Towson Wednesday and 17 in Friday’s 66–63 victory over Northeastern.

scored 16 points in Delaware’s 81–78 win over Towson Wednesday and 17 in Friday’s 66–63 victory over Northeastern. Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 15 points in Messiah’s dramatic 60–59 win over Stevenson (Md.) Wednesday.

(Massaponax) scored 15 points in Messiah’s dramatic 60–59 win over Stevenson (Md.) Wednesday. Junior guard Maggie Sharp (Mountain View) netted 14 points in Frostburg State’s 79–72 loss to Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) Wednesday.

(Mountain View) netted 14 points in Frostburg State’s 79–72 loss to Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) Wednesday. Freshman guard Harmoni Swain (James Monroe) had 18 points in Garrett (Md.) College’s 117–25 rout of Allegany County Monday and 10 in Thursday’s 66–46 victory over Catonsville.

SOFTBALL

Senior

Kyleigh Richardson

(North Stafford) pitched a four-hit shutout in her season dé

but, striking out four in Georgia Southern’s 6–0 win over Radford Saturday.

Junior Madison Morgan (King George) went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Mount Olive (N.C.) routed St. Andrews 11–0 Sunday to cap a 4–0 opening weekend.

(King George) went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Mount Olive (N.C.) routed St. Andrews 11–0 Sunday to cap a 4–0 opening weekend. Sophomore Cameron Buzzell (Courtland) hit her first college home run in Pensacola State’s 8–6 loss to Coastal Alabama Wednesday. She had two three-RBI games last week and is batting .444.

WRESTLING

Brooke Point graduates

Bruno Alves

and

Russ Pierce e

ach went 3–0 for Apprentice School at last weekend’s Temple Duals. Pierce registered three pins at 235 pounds, while Alves improved to 14–1 at 125.

Averett junior George Moseley (Culpeper) pinned Roanake’s Steven Martinos in 1:58 Saturday to improve to 11–6 on the season at 174 pounds.

BASEBALL

Tre’Von Smith

(Orange) opened his senior season by going 4 for 9 with a home run and six RBIs as Glenville (W.Va.) State swept four weekend games from Benedict College.

