College notebook: Watts, Jones lift ODU women to soccer win

A couple of former area soccer standouts teamed up to help Old Dominion’s women post a 1–0 victory over Louisiana Friday.

Senior Megan Watts (Mountain View) scored her team-high second goal of the year on a penalty kick, and junior goalie Erin Jones (Fredericksburg Christian) posted her third straight shutout.

FOOTBALL

Senior running back

  • Devyn Ford
  • (North Stafford) carried seven times for 37 yards and added a 6-yard pass reception in Penn State’s 41–12 rout of Auburn Saturday.
  • Sophomore defensive back Shawn Asbury (North Stafford) made five tackles and recovered a fumble in Old Dominion’s 16–14 loss to Virginia Saturday.
  • Junior running back Jarrett Hunter (Louisa) carried nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown in Howard’s 31–0 shutout of Morehouse Saturday.
  • Former Stafford standout Lovell Armstead gained 67 yards on 14 carries as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Wagner 21–7 Saturday.
  • Freshman Christian Hamm (James Monroe) made four tackles (two for loss) and was credited with two quarterback hurries in William & Mary’s 34–7 victory over Elon Saturday.
  • Senior C.J. Washington (Chancellor) caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 34–32 loss to Concord (W.Va.) Saturday.
  • Caroline County resident Tajon Whiten made 15 tackles as Alverina (Pa.) lost to Stevenson 40–18 Saturday.
  • Senior tight end Nick Pierce
    • (Brooke Point) caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in Apprentice’s 38–35 victory over Christopher Newport Saturday. Freshman defensive back
  • Gary Lane (King George) made seven tackles for the Captains.
  • Senior defensive lineman Jordan Rice (Riverbend) made six tackles and recovered a fumble Saturday as Shenandoah edged Maryville 34–29 to improve to 3–0.
  • Sophomore Jacob Romero (Massaponax) rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries in Washington & Lee’s 37–14 win over Methodist Saturday.
  • Sophomore Jireek Washington (Orange) had six catches for 101 yards in Southern Virginia’s 47–20 loss to Randolph-Macon Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Junior

  • Aaryn Boatwright
  • (Colonial Forge) scored her first two goals of the season in Lynchburg’s 2–1 victory over Stevenson Wednesday.
  • Senior goalie Sierra Espeland (Colonial Forge) made six saves as Vermont shut out Stanford 1–0 Sunday to improve to 6–1.
  • Junior Madi Hyatt (Mountain View) scored in each game as Richmond topped Davidson 4–1 Sunday after losing to Wake Forest 4–3 Friday.
  • Senior Lizzie Hamlett (James Monroe) had two goals and an assist in Liberty’s 10–0 victory over Georgetown Friday.
  • Sophomore Alaina McCoy (Stafford) had a goal and an assist in Randolph-Macon’s 7–1 romp over Goucher Saturday.
  • Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year Kelsey Jones (Courtland) had two assists in Shenandoah’s 4–1 win over Mary Washington Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore

  • Victoria Barrett
  • (North Stafford) had 10 kills in each weekend match as Towson swept Hampton twice by 3–0 scores to improve to 12–0.
  • Freshman Anna Anderson (Chancellor) posted a combined 21 kills as Marymount defeated Averett (3–1) and York (3–0) on Saturday.
  • Bridgewater freshman Kylie Robinson
    • (Louisa) had a combined 34 kills and 44 digs as the Eagles split four matches last week. Senior
  • Claire Shorb (Culpeper) had 12 kills in the loss for York.

CROSS COUNTRY

Junior

  • Bowen Varney
  • (Louisa) won the men’s individual title (27:36.96 for 8,000 meters) on his home course in Saturday’s Bridgewater Invitational.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

