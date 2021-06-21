College notebook: Westmoreland natives Craig, Smith earn awards for strong seasons

Awards are still rolling in for a couple of Westmoreland County baseball players after strong 2021 seasons.
Louisburg (N.C.) sophomore outfielder
- Trenton Craig
- (Washington & Lee) was recently named National Junior College Athletic Association District 10 player of the year after batting .420 with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. He was also named honorable mention All-America and earned a spot on the NJCAA Academic All-America team with a 4.0 grade-point average, according to Louisburg coach Blake Herring.
- And Colonial Beach native Kam Smith was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association’s all-Midwest Region first team after leading the Mid-American Conference with 72 hits, including 10 homers, as a redshirt junior at Northern Illinois. Smith, who played at The Steward School in Richmond, played first base, third base, outfield and designated hitter.
FOOTBALL
At least four local players apparently will take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 exception and play a second senior season this fall.
Defensive backs
- Nick Grant
(Courtland) of Virginia and
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) of James Madison plan to return to their starting positions. Hampton was a first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick this spring, helping the Dukes reach the NCAA FCS semifinals. They are ranked No. 1 in Athlon’s 2021 FCS preseason poll.
- Grant started all 10 of Virginia’s games last fall, making 31 tackles and two interceptions.
- Offensive tackle Conlan Beaver (Massaponax) will return to Montana after playing in the Grizzlies’ abbreviated two-game spring schedule. The Grizzlies are ranked 11th in Athlon’s preseason FCS poll.
- Also listed on his team’s 2021 fall roster is Villanova linebacker Trajan Anderson (Massaponax), who played in just one game this spring.
AWARDS
Junior
- Hannah Koepfinger
- (King George) was named Roanoke College’s outstanding female athlete for 2020–21 last week after placing 14th in the NCAA Division III meet in the 400-meter hurdles and also scoring in the jumping events.
- Seven local athletes earned spots on the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ academic all-state team. Each state school can nominate up to six athletes for the award.
Shenandoah boasted two local winners: junior field hockey/basketball player Kelsey Jones (Courtland, 3.69 grade-point average) and sophomore lacrosse player Jay Baker (Massaponax, 3.38). Other honorees included senior baseball players David Lambertson (Stafford, 3.90) of Mary Washington and Matt Nickles (Colonial Forge, 3.90) of Randolph-Macon; former Colonial Forge swimmers Cole Hanson (3.82) of Roanoke and Jack Sheehan (3.74) of VMI; and Marymount soccer player Melanie Martinez-Lopez (Massaponax, 3.99).
Averett senior baseball player
- Nick Winston
(Chancellor) earned a spot on the USA South Conference’s all-academic team with distinction by compiling a GPA of 3.90 of higher in 2020–21.
- Krystian Morgan
- , a Stafford County resident who plays football for the Cougars, also made the all-academic team.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443