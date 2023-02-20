Conference championship season has arrived, and Sean Wray is off to a flying start.

The Howard University sophomore from Courtland High School won the men’s long jump Sunday at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships in Virginia Beach. Wray and N.C. Central’s Jaelyn Black each leaped 24-0.75, but Wray earned the gold thanks to a superior second-best jump.

Wray will compete Tuesday in the triple jump, an event in which junior Isaac Hayward (Louisa) of host Norfolk State is the top seed.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

South Dakota junior Gennifer Hirata (Stafford) cleared 13-11 to win the women’s pole vault at Friday’s Nebraska Tune-up Meet in Lincoln.

Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) placed second in the women’s 3,000 meters (10:44.98) and third in the mile (5:21.18) in the Coast to Coast Conference championships on her home track. Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones II (Colonial Forge) finished second in the men’s 200 (22.5).

Radford freshman Raichelle Cornelius (North Stafford) finished third in the women’s 200 (25.60) and 400 (57.69) at the Virginia Tech Challenge. Freshman teammate Dezmajia Carter (Louisa) was third in the women’s long jump (17-6), and Roanoke senior Hannah Snodgrass (Orange) was fourth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (9.02).

Freshman Alex Dachos (King George) helped Navy win the men’s 4x800 relay (7:50.60) at Saturday’s Navy Select Invitational.

SWIMMING

Washington (Md.) College sophomore Chase Hensen (Colonial Forge) placed third in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (56.39) at the Centennial Conference championships in Gettysburg, Pa. Dickinson senior Reid Schattgen (Fredericksburg Academy) was fifth in the men’s 200 butterfly (1:55.21).

George Mason sophomore Joe Durocher (Riverbend) placed seventh in the men’s 200-yard backstroke (1:46.90) at the Atlantic 10 Conference championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Virginia Tech junior Caroline Bentz (King George) won the consolation final of the women’s 200 back (1:54.15) at the Atlantic Coast Conference championships in Greensboro, N.C.

St. Norbert (Wisc.) freshman Owen Geddes (Fredericksburg Academy) was fifth in the men’s 1,650 freestyle (17:79.96) at the Midwest Conference finals in Grinnell, Iowa.

BASKETBALL

In his final home game, senior DaiJordan Brown (Culpeper) had 17 points and six assists in Eastern Mennonite’s 91-56 victory over Lynchburg Saturday. He also had 15 points in Wednesday’s 59-54 loss to Virginia Wesleyan.

Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner had 27 points and four steals in Arizona State’s 70-62 loss to Colorado Friday.

Sophomore Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a team-high 18 points in Shenandoah’s 72-55 win over Eastern Mennonite Wednesday.

Senior guard Mikayla Via (Riverbend) shared the team lead with 15 points in Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College’s 63-48 win over Penn State-Abingdon Saturday after scoring 13 in Tuesday’s 72-50 victory over Penn State-Berks.

BASEBALL

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) homered twice and drove in seven runs in Cumberlands (Ky.)’s 18-3 romp over Union on Feb. 13.

Junior Ty Lowe (Courtland) went a combined 5 for 11 with eight RBIs as Mary Washington swept three season-opening weekend games from Mount St. Mary (N.Y.).

Senior right-hander Andrew Neff (Mountain View) struck out six in six innings to improve to 2-0 as Concord (W.Va.) topped Pitt-Johnstown 13-8 on Saturday.

Sophomore second baseman Cristian Reyna (Stafford) scored three runs and stole two bases in Hood (Md.)’s 14-3 rout of Central Pennsylvania Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Reigning NCAA Division II player of the year Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) hit a grand slam in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s 9-8, 10-inning win over Fairmont (W.Va.) State Saturday.

Sophomore outfielder Alison Carter (North Stafford) hit a three-run home run and scored twice in Jacksonville’s 6-2 win over Memphis Friday.

LACROSSE

Graduate student Adriana Talkington (Colonial Forge) had a goal and two assists in Reinhardt (Ga.)’s 20-11 win over Oglethorpe Tuesday.

Freshman Kaitlyn Bestick (Chancellor) scored twice in George Mason’s 8-7 loss to Longwood Wednesday and once in Saturday’s 14-2 loss to East Carolina.

FOOTBALL

Freshman quarterback Monte McMorris (Spotsylvania) was named Alvernia (Pa.)’s offensive rookie of the year at its recent banquet. He amassed 877 total yards and six touchdowns, going 2-2 in four starts in 2022.