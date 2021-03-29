College notebook: Wright sets a fast early pace at Southern Wesleyan

It’s early in the college track season, but Jami Wright is already ahead of the field.

The Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) University grad student from North Stafford High School ran the fastest women’s 200 meters (23.58) in Division II do far this spring to finish third at Saturday’s Weems Baskins Invitational in Columbia, S.C.

Wright, who took advantage of an NCAA pandemic waiver allowing her a fifth season of eligibility, as also ninth in the 400 (55.23), competing mostly against Division I runners.

Bridgewater junior

Chris Atkins

(Fredericksburg Christian) won the men’s 400 meters (49.51) and led off the first-place 1,600 relay (3:27.09) at Saturday’s Doc Jopson Invitational on his home track. Teammate

Peter Fulton

(Mountain View) won the discus (153–2).