College notebook

It took David Franco a few games to get accustomed to college soccer. Once he did, the goals came quickly and often.
Bridgewater’s freshman midfielder from Eastern View High School was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday after scoring five times in two games last week.
Franco led Eastern View with eight goals in the spring. After sitting outBridgewater’s opener and going scoreless in his next three games, he netter his first three career college goals in Wednesday’s 7–0 victory over Southern Virginia Wednesday and added two more in Saturday’s 2–1 win over York (Pa.).
Sophomore defender
- Mike Krieder
- (Chancellor) scored his first career goal in Millersville (Pa.)’s 2–1 victory over Shippensburg Saturday.
- Redshirt freshman goalie Nikki Easter (Eastern View) posted her third shutout of the season in Marquette’s 1–0 overtime win over North Dakota State Friday.
FOOTBALL
Junior linebacker
- Brandon Smith
- (Louisa) was named Big Ten defensive player of the week after making a team-high 12 tackles and broke up a pass in Penn State’s 28–20 win over Auburn Saturday.
- Sophomore Kaleb Smith (Louisa) had a team-best six receptions for 58 yards in Virginia Tech’s 27–21 loss to West Virginia Saturday. Junior
- TyJaun Garbutt (Riverbend) had a sack and forced a fumble.
- Former Chancellor and Stafford standout Lovell Armstead ran six times for 31 yards, including a 10-yard TD, in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 39–24 win over Wagner Saturday. Junior
- Louis Mihota (Massaponax) started on the Red Flash’s offensive line.
- Sophomore defensive lineman Tony Thurston (Louisa) had four tackles (one for loss) and forced a fumble in James Madison’s 37–24 win at Weber State Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) led William & Mary’s defense with seven tackles in Saturday’s 27–7 triumph over Colgate.
- Senior defensive lineman Javon Frazier (Colonal Forge) registered two sacks in Virginia State’s 10–7 loss to Ohio Dominican Saturday.
- Senior defensive back Reggie Collins (Brooke Point) made nine tackles in Charleston (W.Va.)’s 30–24 loss to Frostburg Saturday.
Christopher Newport freshman
- Cade Bills
- (Colonial Forge) was named New Jersey Athletic Conference special-teams player of the week after returning three kickoffs for 70 yards in Saturday’s 26–19 loss to Ferrum.
Junior
- Jamal Fisher
- (Brooke Point) caught five passes for 70 yards and Virginaia-Wise’s only touchdown in Saturday’s 44–9 loss at Mars Hill.
- Sophomore quarterback Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns in Catholic’s 32–29 victory over Endicott.
- Freshman Jacob Romero (Massaponax) carried five times for 43 yards and his first career touchdowns in Washington & Lee’s 63–7 romp over Guilford Saturday.
- Freshman Xavien Hunter (Louisa) made six tackles and his second interception in two games in Apprentice’s 63–7 loss to Emory & Henry Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman
- Gracie Wilkerson
(Brooke Point) notched her first career goal and senior
- Lizzie Hamlett
- (James Monroe) also scored in Liberty’s 5–1 win over Georgetown Friday.
- In a homecoming of sorts, senior Kelsey Jones (Courtland) scored twice in Shenandoah’s 4–3 victory over Mary Washington Wednesday. She scored again in Saturday’s 2–1 victory over Stevenson.
Sophomore
- Emma Bernard
- (Chancellor) had two assists for UMW against Shenandoah, then scored three goals in Saturday’s 9–0 blanking of Virginia Wesleyan.
- Freshman Leslie Colliver (Brooke Point) netted her first two career goals (one in each game) as Slippery Rock toped Frostburg 4–1 Wednesday and Seton Hill (Pa.) 8–1 Saturday.
Freshman
- Alaina McCoy
(Stafford) did the same as Randolph-Macon topped St. Mary’s (Md.) Wednesday and Goucher Sunday by identical 2–0 scores.
- Sophomore Caroline Slick (Courtland) produced her first two career goals in Concordia (Wisc.)’s 8–0 rout of Oberlin Wednesday.
- Freshman Morgan Leslie (Louisa) scored in each game as Eastern Mennonite defeted Hood 4–1 on Wednesday and Notre Dame (Md.) 5–1 on Sunday. She shares the team lead with six goals in six games.
Junior
- Caroline Wack
- (James Monroe) registered two assists in Davidson’s 6–3 loss to Appalachian State Sunday.
Freshman
- Grace Norair
- (Fredericksburg Academy) picked up her first career assist in Duke’s 4–0 win over James Madison Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
Sophomore
- Sydney Clarke
- (Colonial Forge) had 13 kills in Mary Baldwin’s 3–1 loss to Eastern Mennonite Wednesday and 11 in Saturday’s 3–1 victory over Virginia Union.
Senior
- Sydney Collins
- (Chancellor) had a team-high 13 kills in Virginia Wesleyan’s 3–1 win over Lynchburg Saturday.
- Former Fredericksburg Christian School standout Kyla McIntyre had a team-high 11 kills in Christopher Newport’s 3–0 sweep of Virginia State Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Radford freshman
- Joshua Daggett
(Riverbend) placed second out of 60 men’s finishers (25:56.3 for 8,000 meters) at Friday’s JMU Invitational. James Madison sophomore
- McKenzi Watkins
- (Colonial Forge) was 20th in the women’s race (21:06.7 for 5,200 meters).
