College notebook

It took David Franco a few games to get accustomed to college soccer. Once he did, the goals came quickly and often.

Bridgewater’s freshman midfielder from Eastern View High School was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday after scoring five times in two games last week.

Franco led Eastern View with eight goals in the spring. After sitting outBridgewater’s opener and going scoreless in his next three games, he netter his first three career college goals in Wednesday’s 7–0 victory over Southern Virginia Wednesday and added two more in Saturday’s 2–1 win over York (Pa.).

Sophomore defender

Mike Krieder

(Chancellor) scored his first career goal in Millersville (Pa.)’s 2–1 victory over Shippensburg Saturday.

Redshirt freshman goalie Nikki Easter (Eastern View) posted her third shutout of the season in Marquette’s 1–0 overtime win over North Dakota State Friday.

FOOTBALL

Junior linebacker