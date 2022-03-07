College notebook

Leading Colonial Forge to the 2017 VHSL Class 6 state basketball championship was just a step on the long journeys for Shakira Austin and Camille Downs—trips that haven’t ended yet.
- After scoring a season-high 27 points and adding 13 rebounds and six blocked shots in Missisippi’s 70–60 win over Florida in the Southeastern Conference semifinals, Austin had 16 points in Saturday’s 61–51 semifinal loss to top-ranked South Carolina. In her second year with the Rebels after two at Maryland, she’s one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award as the nation’s best player and was named first-team all-SEC last week.
- Meanshile, Downs was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year and earned a spot on the all-conference first team. She’s now at Norfolk State after previous stops at Butler (Kan.) Community College and UNC Wilmington, and she leads the MEAC in steals (3.5 per game) and also averages 13 points entering this week’s conference tournament in Norfolk.
MORE BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
Messiah (Pa.) sophomore guard
- (Massaponax) was named Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth rookie of the year after averaging a team-high 14 points per game.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson had 18 points and 12 assists in Indiana’s 69–67 loss to eighth-ranked Purdue on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Freshman outfielder
- (Caroline) was named Division II Mountain East Conference offensive player of the week Monday after homering three times as Frostburg State split a doubleheader with Barton Saturday. She leads the Bobcats with a .393 average, four homers and 11 RBIs.
- Junior Madison Morgan (King George) went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, six RBIs and three runs scored in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 23–0 rout of Mercy on Friday.
- Freshman Kaylee DeJesus (Riverbend) homered and drove in two runs in Queens (N.C.)’s 5–0 win over Belmont Abbey Saturday.
- Freshman Saniya Jones (Louisa) hit a three-run home run in Bowie State’s 12–9 victory over Mansfield on Sunday.
- Senior center fielder Sarah Proctor (Louisa) went 3 for 3 and scored three times in Christopher Newport’s 4-2 win over Illinois Wesleyan Friday.
- Senior catcher Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) went 2 for 3 with four RBIs in Randolph-Macon’s 12–9 victory over Central (Iowa) Friday.
- Senior Mya Tino (Colonial Forge) had two hits and three RBIs in Virginia Union’s 8–5 victory over Washington Adventist Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Sophomore infielder
- (Colonial Forge) went 5 for 11 with four doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored in Concord (W.Va.)’s three-game weekend sweep of Kutztown (Pa.).
- Sophomore Matt Phoebus (Chancellor) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs in Apprentice School’s 21–6 rout of Benedict College Tuesday.
- Graduate student Kam Smith (Colonial Beach) had two hits and two RBIs in George Mason’s 5–4 win over Monmouth Sunday.
- Junior infielder Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) went 4 for 9 with two RBIs in James Madison’s three-game weekend series against Quinnipiac. Sophomore
- Lliam Grubbs (Louisa) earned the save in Saturday’s 6–4 win.
- Sophomore first baseman Sam Horn (James Monroe) tripled and drove in four runs in Shenandoah’s 15–3 rout of Keystone Sunday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Senior
- (Colonial Forge) ran on VMI’s second-place distance medley team (9:52.15) at last weekend’s ECAC/IC4A championships in Boston. A week after placing eighth in the 500 meters at the Atlantic 10 meet, Richmond freshman Virginia Beringer (James Monroe) set a personal best 1:16.24.
- Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) will be seeded seventh in the men’s 60-meter hurdles at this weekend’s NCAA Division III championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Shenandoah senior John Kindig (Courtland) set a school record (59–7) to finish third in the men’s weight throw at Saturday’s South Region Final Qualifier in Winchester.
LACROSSE
Senior attackman
(Massaponax) scored three times and his brother
- had three assists in Shenandoah’s 11-7 win over Neumann Wednesday.
- Freshman Grace Pietro (Massaponax) earned seven draw controls in Bridgewater’s 16–12 win over Southern Virginia Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Ithaca (N.Y.) senior
- (Colonial Forge) is the xth seed at 184 pounds for the NCAA Division III national championships, which begin Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chukwuezi is 33–0 with 11 pins.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443