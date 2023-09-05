Daniels wins ACC rookie honor

Mountain View High School graduate Ike Daniels was named Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the week on Monday after a productive début on Saturday.

Daniels carried 11 times for 63 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in the Orange’s 65-0 romp over Cornell.

Daniels was a former Free Lance-Star player of the year and graduated early from Mountain View to participate in spring practice.

The Orange’s next game is this Saturday at home against Western Michigan.

Colorado, Duke crack AP Top 25

No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado moved into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Tuesday after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season and No. 4 Florida State jumped into the top five after its resounding victory over LSU in Week 1’s marquee game.

Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes and Michigan held steady at No. 2 with two first-place votes.

No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received the remaining three first-place votes after beating LSU, 45-24. The Seminoles are in the top five for the first time since the beginning of the 2017 season.

Ohio State rounded out the top five in the AP’s first regular-season poll of the season.

LSU dropped nine spots to No. 15. Clemson, which was upset at Duke, fell 16 places to No. 25. TCU, which lost to Colorado, dropped all the way out of the rankings after being No. 17 in the preseason.

Colorado’s victory as a three-touchdown underdog at TCU in coach Deion’s Sanders debut was the story of the weekend, and now the Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since a brief stay in the 2020 season. The Buffs were also ranked for two weeks in 2018, but have only finished a season in the Top 25 once (2016) in the last 20 seasons.