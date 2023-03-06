With NCAA winter championships on the horizon, several area athletes have their sights on All-America honors.

-Mary Washington junior Kinsey Brooks (Riverbend) will be seeded fourth in the women's 100-yard breaststroke, seventh in the 200 breast and eighth in the 200 individual medley at the NCAA Division III national swimming championships March 15-18 in Greensboro, N.C. She earned All-America status in all three events last year.

-Meanwhile, Virginia Tech junior Caroline Bentz (King George) qualified in the women's 200-yard backstroke for the NCAA Division championships March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.

-TCU junior triple jumper Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) and South Dakota junior pole vaulter Gen Hirata (Stafford) qualified for the NCAA Division I indoor track championships, which begin Friday in Albuquerque, N.M. Holmes is seeded 12th at 53-5, while Hirata has a season best of 14-4.

-Shenandoah senior Tucker Kindig (Courtland) is seeded fifth in the men's weight throw for this weekend's NCAA Division III championships in Birmingham, Ala.

-Richard Bland sophomore Brooklyn Simmons (Colonial Forge) finished 11th in the women's long jump (17-4) at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships Saturday in Topeka, Kan.

-Cumberlands (Ky.) sophomore Elizabeth Dosado (Caroline) recenty won the women's Mid-South Conference title at 101 pounds and qualified for the NAIA championships March 10-11 in Jamestown, N.D. She and her brother James Dosado were both named to the all-conference academic team, which requires a 3.25 grade-point average.

-Ithaca (N.Y.) grad student Eze Chukwueze (Colonial Forge) is ranked fifth nationally at 197 pounds for the NCA Division III championships, which begin Friday in Roanoke.

SOFTBALL

-Junior infielder Caroline Pollock (Mountain View) drove in two runs in each game as Christopher Newport opened its season Saturday by defeating Belhaven 3-1 and Susquehanna 15-7. She homered against Susquehanna.

-Sophomore catcher Macey Moore (Eastern View) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in Ferrum's 8-1 win over Oberlin Sunday.

-Freshman outfielder Hannah Werth (Eastern View) went a combined 4 for 7 with two runs scored and an RBI in Iona's doubleheader loss to UConn Sunday.

-Sophomore Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) allowed one hit in four shutout innings as Liberty topped Iona 11-0 on Saturday.

-Senior Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) hit her third home run of the year in Shippensburg (Pa.)'s 6-1 victory over Pace Sunday.

BASEBALL

-Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) continued his hot start with two home runs and seven RBIs in Cumberlands (Ky.)'s 10-5 win over Campbellsville (Ky.) on Sunday. He has eight homers and 35 RBIs for the Patriots (15-3).

-Graduate student Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) homered in Concord (W.Va.)'s 14-6 loss to Emory & Henry Wednesday and Saturday's 14-3 defeat against Virginia-Wise.

BASKETBALL

-Former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored 26 points in Arizona State's 81-70 overtime loss to UCLA in the Pac-12 conference tournament Wednesday. She averaged 19.3 points per game in her first season with the Sun Devils (8-20) after transferring from Delaware.

-Sophomore guard Martin Kawa (Colonial Forge) scored a team-high 20 points in Richard Bland's 68-59 loss to Cape Fear Community College Wednesday.

LACROSSE

-Freshman Kaitlyn Clark (Massaponax) scored three goals and sophomore Grace Pietro (Massaponax) two in Bridgewater's 18-1 rout of Pfeiffer on Thursday.