College volleyball: NCAA tournament, second round: UMW defeats Eastern in straight sets

Swelling support for the University of Mary Washington volleyball team’s NCAA tournament run could be heard with each successive hit on Friday night.

A point away from taking the first set, the Eagles’ initial bump was met with a baritone “U” cheer from the student section at Ron Rosner Arena. The ensuing volley elicited an “M” and Chloe Crosen’s emphatic spike synched almost perfectly with a roaring “W.”

Win or lose, Eagles fans will have just one more opportunity to catch their team in their home gym. With a three-set sweep of Eastern University in the tournament’s second-round, UMW advances to today’s regional final, facing John’s Hopkins at 5 p.m.

If the Eagles emerge as winners of their regional, they’ll be headed to the NCAA quarterfinals in Pittsburgh.

Following a three-set sweep of Cedar Crest College in Friday’s opening round, UMW (26–7) was no less dominant against the Eagles of St. Davids, Pa. Through two sets, the Eagles never trailed. No sooner had Eastern tied the second at 12–12 than UMW reeled off five straight points to run away with a 25–17 margin.

Eastern (24–6) would make UMW work for the sweep, however. After going down 12–10, the Eagles finally retook the lead at 18–17 before closing out the match on a blistering black-line kill from junior outside hitter Jordan Lyons.

Lyons led UMW with 12 kills to go with 14 digs, while Lauren Foley added 21 assists. As a team, UMW committed just 12 attack errors to Eastern’s 25. UMW posted a .261 hitting percentage.

Saturday’s match will double as a reunion with former UMW coach Matt Troy, who coached the Eagles from 2013–18 before returning to John’s Hopkins for a second stint in Baltimore. The Blue Jays (23–7) defeated Hunter and Stevens — with both victories coming in three sets — to reach Saturday’s regional final.