Colonial Forge grad Chukwueze eyes NCAA wrestling title

Video study is a must for all competitive athletes, to learn about their opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and shore up their own deficiencies.

But the more wrestling footage Eze Chukwuezi has consumed, the more confident he has grown.

Chukwuezi, a Colonial Forge High School graduate and a senior at Ithaca (N.Y.) College, is officially seeded fourth at 184 pounds at this weekend’s NCAA Division III championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Clearly, he wasn’t consulted in that evaluation.

“I’ve watched everyone out there, and no one really impressed me,” he said this week. “If I go out and wrestle how I know I can, I don’t think anyone can beat me. If I make a mistake, maybe. But if I bring my A game, no way.”

If so, he expects all four matches to end the same way as his previous 33: with the official raising his arm.

“I think I’m the best in the country,” he said. “I think I can beat anyone.”

Ithaca’s veteran coach, Marty Nichols, isn’t surprised to hear that optimism from Chukwuezi, and he’s not about to squelch it.

“That’s how you have to be when you get to this level,” said Nichols, who has coached his alma mater for the past 25 seasons.

Chukwuezi knows a thing or two about championships. He won a 170-pound Class 6 state title as a senior at Colonial Forge and recently claimed his second Mideast Region crown at Ithaca. He boasts a combined 61-2 record over his past two seasons.

In fact, it’s possible that the only opponent that has kept him from standing atop a podium is the coronavirus that canceled the 2020 NCAA championships on the eve of the event and wiped out the entire 2020-21 season.

Chukwuezi admitted that jumping back onto the mat last fall wasn’t easy after 18 months without official competition. He had to wrestle his first seven bouts of this season at 197 pounds while getting back down to his preferred weight.

But once he did, he has become even more dominant, posting eight of his 11 pins for the season at 184.

“He’s just relentless,” Nichols said. “He’s not going to stop. He just wears his opponents out. It may be close for one or two periods, but then he pulls away from them. ... He’s a natural athlete, and he works so hard.”

Added Chukwuezi :”I didn’t feel as slick [at 197]. Right now, I feel way better even than I did in my sophomore year at nationals.

“I’m a mix of a lot of things: escape, riding time. I’m good on my feet. I try to get 3-4 takedowns and not give the other guy a chance. If he shoots, I score. If I shoot, I score.”

Chukwuezi’s toughest competition may come from his practice partner: Ithaca graduate student Jordan Wallace, who is 15-0 and seeded sixth at 197 pounds for the NCAA championships. Both hope to bring home medals.

“They have two totally different styles,” Nichols said. “Eze has trouble with guys that are quick and darting, and that’s Jordan. Jordan doesn’t do well with guys that are always coming at him, and that’s Eze. So they’re good for each other.”

Chukwuezi’s presence at Ithaca was a product of connections.

Former Colonial Forge coach Mark Fontana knows the coaching staff at nearby Cornell University, where Nichols began his coaching career as an assistant. In 2018, Cornell hosted what Nichols called a “combine” for high school seniors, and Fontana brought Chukwuezi and Levin Englman, who has enjoyed a standout career at Ferrum University.

Said Nichols: “I saw [Chukwuezi] and said, ‘We’ve gotta have that guy.’ He was an impressive guy, so we went after him.”

Chukwuezi went 24-15 as a freshman and 28-2 as a sophomore, qualifying for the aborted NCAA championships.

“When he got here, he was an old soul,” Nichols said. “He’s mature beyond his years. He was 18 years old, but you would have sworn he was 28. He’s reliable and coachable. If I had 10 of him, we wouldn’t have to practice.”

The top seed at 184 is Loras (Iowa) junior Shane Liegel, who has a 22-1 record and will competing in his home state, known for its wrestling powerhouses. He and Chukwuezi could collide in a semifinal if each wins his first two bouts in Cedar Rapids.

Win or lose, Chukwuezi said he plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted all athletes because of the pandemic.

“You only get so many chances to wrestle,” he said. “I don’t want to be in any rush to go out into the world. I want to hit my goal and come back next year and do it again.”

