To the casual observer, the jubilation must have been difficult to square with the scoreboard.

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team was already leading Mississippi State by 30 points when Colin Coyne corralled a pass in the paint during the waning moments of a Jan. 3 Southeastern Conference game.

Coyne’s layup glanced off the backboard, spent an interminable second acquainting itself with the rim, then triggered a mini-mosh pit on the Volunteers’ bench.

His creamsicle-clad teammates jumped and jostled, struggling to contain their excitement for Coyne, a Stafford High School graduate whose on-court minutes constitute a tiny fraction of the time he’s invested since joining the Volunteers as a walk-on last summer.

The 6-foot-10 junior forward plays an integral—if mostly invisible—role each day on Tennessee’s scout team.

“I think you saw by the reaction of our players when he scored that bucket, how appreciated he is by them,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said in a phone interview Tuesday. “They love him to death.”

After spending two collegiate seasons at the University of Mary Washington, where he averaged 5.1 points per game as a sophomore in 2021-22, Coyne entered the transfer portal. He found an unlikely advocate in former Davidson coach Bob McKillop, who just happens to be one of Barnes’ closest friends.

As a youth, Coyne had attended McKillop’s annual summer basketball camp for several years. When McKillop learned Coyne was in need of a new home, the man who once recruited Steph Curry called up his old pal on his behalf.

“He just gave him the highest recommendation,” Barnes recalled. “Any time you get that kind of recommendation from Bob McKillop, you don’t need to go any further. We just said, sight unseen, if he wants to come he’s welcome to come. Bob’s recommendation alone is why he’s here.”

Former Stafford coach Brett Lively always sensed that Coyne’s best basketball was in front of him. With the Indians, he was still growing into his body and honing his skill set. His work ethic, on the other hand, was already fully developed.

“He was one of our hardest workers in practice,” Lively said. “That’s something you never had to ask of him was to go hard in practice. There might be times we maybe had to tell him to tone it down.”

That intensity has served Coyne well as a member of Tennessee’s scout team. His responsibilities are varied, but during practices at least, he attempts to give his teammates a reasonable facsimile of upcoming opponents’ top post players.

“I’m almost kind of acting like I'm them in a way,” he said. “I think it actually helped me get better as a player.”

Going from the Division III C2C (Coast to Coast Conference) to the SEC represented a quantum leap in the level of competition for Coyne, whose father Kevin was a teammate of David Robinson at Navy. According to his new coach, he’s stuck the landing.

“Well, he’s never flinched,” Barnes said. “From the time he walked in here, to be quite honest with you. He’s without a doubt one of the best walk-ons we’ve ever had, ever.

"He’s a guy where if we ever had the ability to give a scholarship, he’s more than worthy of it. Because from the time he walked on this campus, we’ve put him out there. We didn’t give him a period to learn anything.”

A season in Knoxville has also changed Coyne’s definition of contributor. He’s appeared in just four games, with just the two points (as well as two blocks also recorded against Mississippi State) to his stat sheet.

When fourth-seeded Tennessee (23-10) takes on Louisiana-Lafayette in a first-round NCAA tournament game on Thursday night in Orlando, Coyne likely will leave his seat only to applaud his teammates’ on-court exploits.

He knows that the appreciation is mutual.

“Just knowing that I'm a contributor on such a well renowned program with an amazing encouraging staff,” Coyne said. “It's just very, very humbling and I'm extremely grateful for it.”