When he committed to Virginia Tech in July, Eric Mensah still had a recruiting visit scheduled to Ohio State.

And when he arrived on campus in Columbus, Mountain View High School’s standout defensive tackle had a change of heart.

After spending last weekend with sophomore defensive tackle Hero Kanu and veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson, Mensah announced on social media Friday he was spurning the Hokies and plans to sign with the sixth-ranked Buckeyes in December. A visit to a local bakery may have sealed the deal.

“The game atmosphere was really good,” Mensah said on Sunday. “Once I got on the field, everybody was already in the stands, and after the game, walking around with Hero, he showed me around Columbus. It’s a really good community, and I could see myself spending four years there.

“I was able to ask (Kanu) a lot of in-depth questions. And he showed me a really good donut shop.”

The Buckeyes’ gain may turn into the Hokies’ loss. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Mensah, regarded as a three-star prospect, joins an Ohio State 2024 recruiting class that’s currently rated No. 2 in the country. No. 1 belongs to two-time defending national champion Georgia, and it includes linebacker Kris Jones, who played with Mensah at Mountain View before transferring to Fairfax High School this summer.

Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino is generally not an advocate of decommitting, but he wants what’s best for his players.

“You like to see them make a decision and stick with it,” he said. “But first and foremost, you want them to be happy, and ultimately it’s a family decision.

“People change their minds. Sometimes you make the right decision the second time.”

Sorrentino and his staff already had a strong relationship with Johnson, who recruited former Mountain View star receiver DaeSean Hamilton to Penn State while he was coaching there. He also lured Deion Butler to Happy Valley when Sorrentino was coaching at Hylton High School in Prince William.

And Johnson made an impression on Mensah, who has helped Mountain View get off to a 3-0 start while allowing just 26 points this season.

“His teaching is really in-depth,” Mensah said. “He can analyze things and show you, even if you get things wrong, he’ll go over it with you so you can make it perfect. He watched my film and showed me what I should do, on and off the field.”

Recruiting has become much more publicized and scrutinized in recent years, thanks to the NCAA transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation. Players who change their minds often draw angry online reactions from devoted fan bases of the schools they spurned.

Mensah said he hasn’t seen much of that.

“A few people have come back at me, and there’s probably more out there,” he said. “But as a player and an athlete, I don’t really worry about it, because it’s not to my face; it’s just to a profile that’s mine. You can’t get mad at what someone thinks. You’ve got to have haters to make you great.”

What did bother Mensah was informing the Hokies’ coaches of his change of heart after building a good relationship with them and making what was a sincere commitment at the time.

“I felt pretty bad about it,” he said. “That’s not something you want to hear as a coach.”