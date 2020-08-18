You have permission to edit this article.
Ford faces drug charges after arrest
Ford faces drug charges after arrest

Fall 2018 All-Area

2018 All-Area football player Devyn Ford, WR/KR, North Stafford

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-S

North Stafford High School graduate Devyn Ford was one of three Penn State football players reportedly charged Monday after university police officers said they found marijuana and LSD in the trio’s on-campus apartment.

According to a report by the Centre (Pa.) Daily Times, Penn State police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday that officers responded on Aug. 2 to a fire alarm at an apartment Ford shares with redshirt freshman offensive linemen Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace.

Police found marijuana “all over the floor” and detected a “very potent” smell of burned weed coming from the apartment, an officer wrote, according to the report.

Ford, 19, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The report said marijuana, a grinder and two tabs of LSD were found in Ford’s room.

Wormley, 19, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Wallace, 20, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.

“These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed,” Penn State’s athletics department said in a statement. “We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

Ford is a sophomore running back who rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019. He was recently named The Free Lance-Star’s football player of the decade for 2010–19 after a standout career at North Stafford.

Penn State is a member of the Big Ten Conference, which postponed the 2020 football season to the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



