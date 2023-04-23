If NFL teams drafted exclusively by reading college box scores, E.J. Jenkins wouldn’t even be a blip on their radar.

In the past three years, the former Chancellor High School standout caught just 25 passes and spent time on nearly as many college campuses (three) as he had touchdown receptions (four).

But pro evaluation is based more on projection than college production. If it weren’t, Johnny Manziel might be the NFL’s highest-paid player instead of being out of the league.

Which helps explain why Jenkins may well hear his name called on Saturday’s third day of the annual NFL draft despite modest production at the FBS level.

“He’s always been a freak athlete,” said Jason Brown, Jenkins’ childhood friend and teammate at Chancellor and two different colleges. “His stats weren’t as good as he would have liked. It was a crazy situation. But he definitely made the most of his time at Georgia Tech. It was enough to give him a shot. He’ll be just fine.”

Compounding the difficulty of evaluating Jenkins is that he figures to play tight end in the pros, a position he never lined up as in a game in any of his three college stops. At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, he fits the modern tight end prototype.

“There are a few teams that like my uniqueness, the fact that I’m a Swiss army knife,” Jenkins said. “(They like) my ability to play tight end and motion into the slot. They like my ability to play all three positions. That’s what makes me unique.”

Despite catching just 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns at Georgia Tech last fall, Jenkins boosted his draft prospects dramatically with impressive performances at the Yellow Jackets’ pro day last month. He ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash and drew raves from scouts who attended the workout.

Since that showing, Jenkins has had in-person, phone or virtual meetings with at least 20 NFL teams, according to his agent, Hadley Engelhard, and put himself in position to give the Fredericksburg area an NFL draftee for the sixth straight season. If not, he’ll certainly get a shot as an undrafted free agent.

Jenkins’ biggest challenge at his new position will be blocking, but his agent said that’s nothing he can’t handle.

“He showed that he’s capable, willing and eager to block, and that’s what the league is looking for,” Engelhard said. “It’s no longer a one-tight end league, it’s a two-tight end league. And with the mismatches he can create against a linebacker or safety makes for an advantage for the offense, he’ll be able to contribute early on. He’s played on special teams before.”

Jenkins’ best statistical season came in 2019, when he set a school record with 13 TD receptions from Brown at St. Francis (Pa.), an FCS-level Division I school. (That mark was tied last fall by former Colonial Forge standout Elijah Sarratt.)

After COVID forced St. Francis to cancel the 2020 season, Jenkins and Brown decided to transfer to South Carolina in 2021, where they saw limited action. They then split up for the first time, with Jenkins transferring to Georgia Tech and Brown to Virginia Tech.

Jenkins led the Yellow Jackets (5–7) with three TD receptions last fall, but with four different quarterbacks seeing time, he never found a rhythm. Still, he showed enough potential to be invited to the Hula Bowl, where scouts got an up-close look at his attributes.

He then reported to Bommarito Sports Performance in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he worked out for three months and added 22 pounds on a steady diet of chicken and rice to prepare for the physical demands of an NFL tight end.

“I played a little tight end (in practice) at Saint Francis and South Carolina, so it’s not completely new to me,” he said. “I’m not starting from scratch. I’ll be blocking bigger guys. It’s a totally different ball game, but I think that’s what (scouts) were looking for.

“I knew I was better than everybody thought I was. That was some needed fuel, to keep a chip on my shoulder, to show them what E.J. Jenkins can exactly do.”

Jenkins talks daily with Brown, his friend since the seventh grade who is now the leading candidate to start at quarterback for Jackson State this fall. He’s also stayed in touch with another former Chancellor teammate in defensive lineman Yetur Gross–Matos, a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2020, for advice in preparing for pro football.

“We talk all the time,” Jenkins said. “He gave me some key tidbits of what to expect. It’s great to have an inside source.”

Jenkins, who was named The Free Lance–Star’s male athlete of the decade for the 2010s, also was a basketball standout at Chancellor. NFL teams have made a habit of converting power forwards into tight ends, with former Chargers All-Pro Antonio Gates and ex-VCU star Mo Alie–Cox (now with the Indianapolis Colts) as prime examples.

While Jenkins has gotten the attention of the NFL, he’s also fighting a numbers game at a new position. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

That means he’s not likely to hear his name before rounds 4–7 on Saturday, if at all. But even if Jenkins isn’t chosen in the seven-round draft, he’ll almost certainly have several offers immediately thereafter to join a team’s rookie minicamp.

Such a scenario could play to his advantage, allowing him to choose a team, rather than vice versa.

“There’s a little more cachet (to being drafted) in the very, very short term,” said his agent, Engelhard. “But we’ve had a number of clients in the same category as E.J. who have made north of $20-$30 million. It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. There may be an advantage to going undrafted, because you can look at rosters and make your decision.

“There are more Day 3 prospects than Day 3 draft spots. A number of them will go undrafted. But when you’re 6-feet-6 and 248–250 pounds and run a 4.5, those are assets you can’t teach.”

Said Jenkins: “I don’t really have a preference. I hope to be drafted. Everybody wants to be looking at the TV and hear your named called. But I’m fine with whatever God blesses me with. ... I’m pretty confident.”