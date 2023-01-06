Former Chancellor star Jason Brown picks Southern University

Jason Brown's fourth (and presumably final) college football stop will be at Jackson State.

The former Chancellor High School standout tweeted on Thursday night that he will sign as a graduate transfer with the Tigers, where he will try to win the starting quarterback position in the first year of the post-Deion Sanders era.

Shedeur Sanders quarterbacked the FCS-level Tigers for the past two seasons, but followed his father after he took the head coaching job at the University of Colorado. T.C. Taylor is Jackson State's new head coach.

Brown spent the 2022 season at Virginia Tech as the backup to Grant Wells, seeing limited reserve action, completing 7 of 13 passes for 65 yards. The NCAA recently granted him a sixth year of eligibility because of an ACL tear he suffered while at Saint Francis (Pa.).

Brown rewrote the passing record book at Saint Francis, throwing 28 touchdown passes as a sophomore on 2019, but transferred to South Carolina after the Red Flash canceled its 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He made four starts for the Gamecocks in 2021, then transferred to Virginia Tech, where he lost a battle with Wells for the starting job last fall.

Brown also considered offers from Southern University, Alabama A&M, Mounmouth and Stony Brook.

Meanwhile, Brown's former teammate at Chancellor, Saint Francis and South Carolina, E.J. Jenkins, has officially declared for the NFL draft. A 6-foot-7 receiver, Jenkins caught a team-high three touchdown passes at Georgia Tech last fall after hauling in 13 of Brown's TD throws in 2019.