Former Stafford swimmer Devin Bateman partially paralyzed

An account has been established to help pay Devin Bateman's medical bills after the former Stafford High School standout swimmer was partially paralyzed during a vacation in Alabama.

Bateman, a freshman at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, reportedly suffered a spinal injury when he went for a swim on Easter Sunday in Gulf Shores, Ala. According to the fundraiser, Bateman "hit his head" when diving into the water and "could not move."

He was airlifted to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, where he underwent emergency surgery on his C5 vertebrae. He was later diagnosed with a spinal cord injury and is currently unable to use his legs. He is reportedly recovering at the Sheppard Center in Atlanta, where he’s expected to spend up to two months in rehabilitation before returning home.

As of Friday more than 2,000 donations have raised over $250,000 to help pay Bateman's medical bills through the fund (gofundme.com/f/support-devin-bateman-and-his-family).

“It’s definitely going to be able to help with everything that he’s going to need to be able to stay on track and just be able to focus on being able to walk again,” Bateman's father, Donald, told Alabama TV station WALA. “Initially, he wasn’t able to move anything, but now his upper portion is actually getting signals and we’re taking every little win as a victory.

“For somebody who’s actually been swimming since 9 years old, you would never think that he’d be in the position that he’s in,” Donald Bateman told the station. “He has such a strong work ethic that there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do everything in his power to be able to get up and walk.”

Devin Bateman was The Free Lance–Star's All-Area Swimmer of the Year in 2021, when he finished second in the VHSL Class 5 state meet in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle and also swam on two state championship relay teams. As a freshman at W&L, he was a member of the Generals' Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship squad, placing in the top eight in three events and swimming on three first-place relay teams.