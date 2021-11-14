In loss to Irish, Cavaliers show how much they miss Armstrong

CHARLOTTESVILLE--Brennan Armstrong's video-game numbers make a strong case for his Heisman Trophy candidacy. In a way, Saturday night's numbers may be even more persuasive.

Without their star quarterback, Virginia struggled offensively in a 28-3 loss to Notre Dame. Jay Woolfolk got the start in place of Armstrong, who injured his ribs in the Cavaliers' last game two weeks ago. He acquitted himself as well as could be expected, but the result was about what you'd expect when a true freshman replaces the nation's second-most prolific passer and makes his first collegiate start against a top-10 team.

And while the Cavaliers (6-4, 4-2) can capture the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division title by beating Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech in their final two games, it's hard to envision them doing it with Armstrong wearing a headset rather than a helmet.

"I've made the statement that I don't think there's a quarterback in the country that does more for his team than Brennan does for us," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "And that was validated for me this evening. Now, how and where we construct our offense and our productivity will be different."