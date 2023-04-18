Mike Dennis' two-run single snapped a sixth-inning tie and boosted the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 4-2 win over host Marymount University Monday night.
Justin Ritz gained the win for the Eagles, pitching eight innings and allowing two runs on eight hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Brendan McComber escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his first save of the season.
Ryan Schwarz and Xavier Herring each had two hits for UMW (25-10), while Luke Guerzon singled and walked twice.
The Eagles will visit sixth-ranked Randolph-Macon College Thursday at 3:30 p.m.