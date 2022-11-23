Mary Washington basketball teams remain unbeaten

Sidney Sherman cored seven of her game-high 19 points in overtime and the University of Mary Washington women's basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 70-58 victory over visiting Washington & Lee Tuesday night.

Keagan Schwab added 18 points, including a game-tying basket with 10 seconds left in regulation, for the Eagles (6-0), who outscored the Generals 14-2 in the extra period.

Mary Schleusner had 12 and 10 rebounds points for W&L (3-1), which shot just 26 percent from the floor.

UMW will host Meredith (N.C.) next Tuesday.

Washington & Lee 16 10 16 14 2 — 58 Mary Washington 10 19 17 1o 14 — 70

Washington & Lee (3-1): Grace O'Connor 9, Kathryn Vandiver 9, Mary Schluesner 12, Hanna Malik 11, Ana Dortik 0, Elka Pretchel 9, Isis Kenenah 0, Emma Robertson 1, Lauren Achter 0, Olivia Berntsen 6, Tahri Phillips 1, Sofia Fiegelson 0. Totals: 15 24-32 58.

Mary Washington (6-0): Jordan Carpernter 1, Karissa Highlander 2, Keagan Schwab 18, Megan Baxter 5, Ashley Martin 3, Sydney Sherman 19, Sophia Pavlech 3, Elizabeth Dufrane 7, Adeline Riner 8, Molly Sharman 0, Lexi Miller 4. Totals: 27 13-22 70.

Three-point baskets: W&L 4 (Prechel 3, Malik); UMW 3 (Schwab, Pavlech, Dufrane). Rebounds: W&L 53 (Schluesner 10); UMW 45 (Schwab 9).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The UMW men also stayed unbeaten with a 79-66 win over visiting Hampden-Sydney as freshman Dorian Davis scored a career-high 24 points off the bench.

David hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts. Seniors Da'Shawn Cook and Greg Rowson added 22 and 20, respectively, as the Eagles improved to 4-0. Rowson added 12 rebounds for UMW, which never trailed again after allowing the game's first basket.

Davidson Hubbard had 22 points and D.J. Wright 21 for the Tigers (2-2).

UMW will visit Johns Hopkins on Tuesday.

Hampden-Sydney (2-2): Josiah Hardy 0, Davidson Hubbard 22, Ryan Clements 13, Alex Elliott 1, Adam Brazil 2, Chase Turner 2, D.J. Wright 21, Aiman McGowan 6, Nick Shyrock 0. Ryan Bailey 1, Rashaaun Tomlin 0, Miles Harris 0. Totals: 22 12-17 66.

Mary Washington: Greg Rowson 20, Daniel Peterson 0, Da'Shawn Cook 22, Zack Blue 10, Cameron McCravy 0, Peter Goldberg 0, Dorian Davis 24, Erik Prosise 0, Devin Johnson 0, Patrick Smedley 0, Emmanuel Aghayere 3. Totals: 25 18 27 79.

Halftime: UMW, 40-23. Three-point baskets: H-SC 10-27 Wright 5, Hubbard 2, McGowan 2, Clements); UMW 11-29 (Davis 6, Cook 3, Rowson 2). Rebounds: H-SC 34 (Hubbard 11); UMW 31 (Rowson 12).