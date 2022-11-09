Mary Washington basketball teams win openers

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 85, Lynchburg 58: Da'Shawn Cook scored 24 points and the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team used a hot-shooting second half to top host Lynchburg in its season opener Tuesday night.

Greg Rowson added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who outscored the Hornets 50–23 in the second half and held Lynchburg to 5-for-39 shooting from 3-point range. Daniel Peterson collected a team-high 14 rebounds to go along with nine points.

UMW returns to action Saturday at N.C. Wesleyan.

Mary Washington (85): Greg Rowson 17, Daniel Peterson 9, Da'Shawn Cook 24, Zack Blue 11, Eric Prosise 4, Gabe Wilson 0, Peter Goldberg 0, Dorian Davis 5, Cameron McCravy 0, Devin Johnson 2, Andrew Rowson 4, Ty Lacey 0, Patrick Smedley 0, Emmanuel Agheyere 9, Chaz Moody 0. Totals: 29 23-33 85.

Lynchburg (58): Jalen Hargrove 0, Cuddah Savage 6, Jordan Parham 9, Kavon James 2, Alex Fitch 5, Landon Sutton 4, Elijah Davis 4, Trey Pittman 7, Miles Taylor 3, Mason Makovec 10, Matt Johnson 0, Jayson Easton 0, Piercen Young 8. Totals: 17 19-22 58.

Halftime: 35-35. Three-point baskets: UMW 4-22 (Cook 2, G. Rowson, Davis); Lynchburg 5-39 (Fitch, Davis, Pittman, Taylor, Young). Rebounds: UMW 56 (Peterson 14); Lynchburg 39 (Taylor 6, Young 6).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 57, FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 40: Sophomore Megan Baxter scored 17 points and the visiting Eagles overcame a slow start to top the Diplomats l in their opener.

Trailing 15–7 after one quarter, the Eagles outscored the Diplomats 20–9 in the second period and led the rest of the way, forcing 21 turnovers.

Jordan Carpenter had nine points and eight rebounds for UMW, which visits Randolph-Macon Friday.

UMW 7 20 13 17 — 57 F&M 15 9 8 8 — 40

Mary Washington (57): Karissa Highlander 5, Jordan Carpenter 9, Keagan Schwab 6, Megan Baxter 17, Ashley Martin 6, Sydney Sherman 2, Sophia Pavlech 4, Elizabeth Dufrene 4, Adeline Riner 2, Molly Sharman 0, Andrea Lefkowitz 2. Totals: 23 8-10 57.

Franklin & Marshall (40): Kennedy Wilburn 6, Jaclyn Feit 2, Lizzie Neville 3, Natalie Kolb 8, Quinn Galligan 3, Abby Meredith 13, Molly Flanagan 0, Hope Schreiber 2, Natalie Trebeley 3, Lauren Rusas 0. Totals: 10 16-26 40.

Three-point baskets: UMW 3-12 (Baxter 2, Highlander); F&M 4-15 (Meredith 3, Kolb). Rebounds: UMW 40 (Carpenter 8); F&M 44 (Wilburn 12).