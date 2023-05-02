Despite seven goals from senior J.D. Nozemack, the University of Mary Washington fell to host Montclair (N.J.) State 18-14 Tuesday in a Coast To Coast Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse tournament quarterfinal.

Nozemack scored five times in the first half for the Eagles, who led 10-7 at the break but couldn’t hold on and saw their season end with a 7-12 record. Dave Votapek had a goal and two assists, and goalie Riley Green made 10 saves.

Matt Dancsecs scored four times and Tyler McCreery, Joe Covino and Ethan Maurier three times each for Montclair State (11-7), which outscored UMW 5-1 in the fourth quarter. Montclair advanced to visit top-seeded Salisbury in Friday’s semifinal round.