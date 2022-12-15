Mary Washington men top Averett to improve to 7-1

Greg Rowson scored a game-high 22 points and the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team jumped to a 15–1 lead and cruised past visiting Averett 65–46 Wednesday night.

Da'Shawn Cook added 11 points and six rebounds for the 23rd-ranked Eagles (7–1), who will host Randolph on Saturday. Jordan Lewis led Averett (6–5) with 13 points.

Averett (6–5): Jason Sellars 5, Miles Pauldin 0, Jordan Lewis 13, Bryce Shaw 5, Jalen Rowell 1, Jason Hodges 11, Jameel Carter Jr. 6, Jem Lowrance 2, Bryson McLaughlin 3, Fermin Barbua-Watson 0. Totals: 16 6-14 46.

Mary Washington (7–1): Andrew Rowson 5, Greg Rowson 22, Emmanuel Aghayere 9, Da'Shawn Cook 11, Zack Blue 3, Gabe Wilson 0, Peter Goldberg 0, Dorian Davis 0, Cameron McCravy 8, Eric Prosise 3, Devin Johnson 0, Ty Lacey 2, Daniel Peterson 0, Patrick Smedley 2, Chaz Moody 0. Totals: 23 12-21 65.

Halftime: UMW, 38-21. Three-point baskets: Averett 8-16 (Hodges 3, Carter 2, Lewis 2, Shaw); UMW 7-25 (McCravy 2, A. Rowson, G. Rowson, Cook, Prosise). Rebounds: Averett 32 (Shaw 8); UMW 30 (A. Rowson 6, Cook 6).

Women's basketball

UMW 78, N.C. Wesleyan 58: Jordan Carpenter scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Eagles rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to pull out a comfortable nonconference road victory.

Ashely Martin scored a pair of baskets at the start of the third quarter to give UMW a 28-26 lead, and the Eagles never looked back. Keegan Schwab and Adeline Riner each scored 14 points while Martin recorded 10 points.

UMW's season will pause for the holiday break. The Eagles will resume Dec. 29 when they visit Johns Hopkins.

UMW (10–1): Karissa Highlander 0, Keegan Schwab 14, Megan Baxter 4, Jordan Carpenter 16, Ashley Martin 10, Sydney Sherman 4, Sophia Pavlech 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 4, Adeline Riner 14, Molly Sharman 4, Rileigh Weaver 0. 27 16-23 72.

N.C. Wesleyan (3–4): Johnay Goddard 12, Nadia Simmons 10, Areina Harris 14, Kayrisma Harrison 4, Kaniya Cromartie 3, Corynthian Williams 7, Nyesha Best 8. 18 20-27 58.

Halftime: N.C. Wesleyan 26-22. 3-point shot: UMW 2 (Riner 2), N.C. Wesleyan 2 (Harris 2). Rebounds: UMW 38 (Carpenter 10), N.C. Wesleyan 38 (Harrison 9).