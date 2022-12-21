Mary Washington men top Merchant Marine

Senior guard Da'Shawn Cook scored a team-high 14 points Tuesday night to lead the 20th-ranked University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to a 68-45 win over Merchant Marine Academy in Ashland.

Cook hit four 3-pointers for the Eagles (9-2), who rebounded from a 80-66 loss to Stockton one night earlier. They will face The College of New Jersey in the Washington & Lee Tournament on Dec. 29.