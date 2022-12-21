Mary Washington men top Merchant Marine

Senior guard Da'Shawn Cook scored a team-high 14 points Tuesday night to lead the 20th-ranked University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to a 68-45 win over Merchant Marine Academy in Ashland.
Cook hit four 3-pointers for the Eagles (9-2), who rebounded from a 80-66 loss to Stockton one night earlier. They will face The College of New Jersey in the Washington & Lee Tournament on Dec. 29.
Merchant Marine: Kevin Doty 2, Isaac Vencel 0, Drew Zalescik 15, Cody Robinson 9, Caleb Hutchings 5, Dante Spina 0, Brandon Bomboy 2, DeMarcus Spivey 13, Donovan Thornhill 0, Jake Hatch 0. Totals: 16 6-7 45.
Mary Washington (9-2): Andrew Rowson 8, Emmauel Aghayere 9, Da'Shawn Cook 14, Zack Blue 8, Eric Prosise 4, Gabe Wilson 0, Peter Goldberg 0, Dorian Davis 6, Cameron McCravy 3, Devin Johnson 4, Ty Lacey 4, Greg Rowson 2, Daniel Peterson 3, Patrick Smedley 3, Chaz Moody 0. Totals: 26 8-15 68.
Three-pointers: MMA 9-28 (Robinson 3, Spivey 3, Zalescik 2, Hutchings); UMW 8-27 (Cook 4, Blue, Prosise, McCracy, Smedley). Rebounds: MMA 27 (Zalescik 5); UMW 29 (Cook 5, Blue 5).