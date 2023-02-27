For the first time in school history, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Mary Washington will compete in the NCAA Division III tournament in the same season.

The Eagle women (22-6) and men (19-8) each received at-large bids into the 64-team fields Monday after falling to Christopher Newport in their respective Coast To Coast Conference tournament finals on Saturday.

UMW’s women earned their 10th NCAA tournament bid and their first since 2017. They will face Roger Williams (R.I.) College (25-3) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in a first-round game in Allentown, Pa. A win would advance them into the second round against host DeSales (26-1) or Mitchell (18-9).

The Eagle men received just their third NCAA bid and first since falling one win short of the 2014 final four. They’ll face St. Lawrence (N.Y.) (19-7) on Friday in Galloway Township, N.J., with a chance to play host school Richard Stockton (22-5) or LaRoche (20-7) in Saturday’s second round.

C2C Honors

UMW women’s lacrosse players Maya Koebke and goalie Cailyn Tripp were named C2C offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, on Monday. Koebke, a freshman, had eight goals and four assists in two wins. Tripp made 24 saves while allowing only 14 goals.

Senior Stephanie Folkner was named C2C softball pitcher of the week after allowing no earned runs in a 9-1 complete-game win over N.C. Wesleyan Friday.