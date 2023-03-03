Five players scored in double figures as the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team cruised to a 69-42 victory over St. Lawrence (N.Y.) Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Galloway, N.J.

Greg Rowson and Daniel Peterson had 14 each for the Eagles (20-8), who led 41-16 at halftime of their first NCAA tournament game since 2014. Da'Shawn Cook added 11 points and Emmanuel Aghayere and Dorian Davis each had 10.

The Eagles face host Stockron (N.J.) in Saturday's second round at 6:30 p.m.

Mary Washington (20-8): Cameron McCravy 4, Greg Rowson 14, Emmanuel Aghayere 10, Da'Shawn Cook 11, Zack Blue 3, Gabe Wilson 0, Peter Goldberg 0, Dorian Davis 10, Devin Johnson 2, Andrew Rowson 0, Matias Prock 0, Daniel Peterson 14, Patrick Smedley 0. Totals: 27 6-7 69.

St. Lawrence (19-8): Trent Adamson 7, Will Engelhardt 5, Trey Syroka 4, Gavin Macauley 2, Aidan Macauley 6, Alexi Twahili 0, Miles Davis 5, Tommy Flanagan 0, Carter Storey 5, Charlie VanOehsen 0, Liam McDonald 6, Chris Downs 0, Andrew Cowan 0, Tate Kuiper 0, Jack Wirtanen 2. Totals: 15 8-16 42.

Halftime: UMW, 41-16. Three-pointers: UMW 9-25 (Cook 3, G. Rowson 2, Davis 2, McCravy, Blue); St. Lawrence 4-17 (McDonald 2, Engelhardt, Storey). Rebounds: UMW 43 (Aghayere 10); St. Lawrence 19 (Engelhardt 9).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 69, Roger Williams 60: Senior guard Ashley Martin's 18 points led the Eagles to a first-round NCAA tournament win in Allentown, Pa.

The Eagles (23-6) outscored Roger Williams 27-13 in the fourth quarter after trailing by five entering the final period. Jordan Carpenter added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Adeilne Riner scored 12 for UMW, which faces DeSales on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Roger Williams 9 18 20 13 60

Mary Washington 13 15 14 27 69

Roger Williams (25-4): Caroline Elie 8, Sophie Araneo 10, Kendi Bernard 12, Nikki Rosa 11, Katie Galligan 17, Sofia Coppolla 0, Peri Macdonald 0, Lizzie Stevenson 0, Caroline Aaron 0, Reece Cadero 0. Totals: 21 14-18 60.

Mary Washington (23-6): Karissa Highlander 0, Jordan Carpenter 13, Keagan Schwab 3, Megan Baxter 8, Ashey Martin 18, Sydney Sherman 8, Sophia Pavlech 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 3, Adeline Riner 12, Molly Sharman 0, Lexi Miller 4. Totals: 29 8-11 69.

Three-pointers: Roger Williams 4-18 (Araneo 2, Rosa, Galligan); UMW 3-11 (Schwab, Dufrane, Riner). Rebounds: Roger Williams 32 (Elie 8), UMW 34 (Carpenter 11).