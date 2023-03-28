Luke Guerzon’s two-run, first-inning double helped the University of Mary Washington baseball team jump out to an early lead and top visiting Southern Virginia 10-4 on Tuesday.

Guerzon finished the day with three hits and Bobby Ayscue added a triple and double. Ty Lowe had two hits, including a two-RBI single, and Ryan Sedmak also contributed two hits. Sedmak and Ayscue scored three times apiece.

Brendan McComer earned the win, striking out six in four shutout innings of relief.

UMW (19-7) will host Bridgewater on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Softball

Visiting Virginia Wesleyan swept a doubleheader from UMW Tuesday, 8-1 and 4-2. Shelby Presgrave had two hits in the opener and three in the nightcap for the Eagles (13-9), who will host Eastern Mennonite in a doubleheader Wednesday.