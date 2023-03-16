University of Mary Washington junior Kinsey Brooks finished sixth in the women's 200-yard individual medley Wednesday night at the NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Brooks, a Riverbend High School graduate, was seeded eighth and cut 0.74 seconds off her seed time with an All-America performance of 2:02.02. She finished seventh in the event last year

Brooks is seeded fourth for Friday's 100 breaststroke.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW junior Jordan Carpenter earned honorable mention on the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division III All-America team after leading the Eagles with 15 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as they reached the NCAA tournament sweet 16.