University of Mary Washington junior Jordan Carpenter was named to the all-Coast To Coast Athletic Conference women's basketball first team on Tuesday, while teammate Keegan Schwab was a second-team pick.

Carpenter leads the Eagles (20-5) in scoring (14.1), rebounds (7.9) and field-goal percentage (.609). The Chesterfield native has eight double-doubles this season and ranks second in the conference in field goal percentage and fifth in rebounds.

Schwab, a junior, averages 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds for UMW, which will host the C2C tournament beginning Thursday.

BASEBALL

Fresh off winning C2C player of the week honors, junior Bobby Ayscue homered, scored three runs and drove in two as UMW topped Gettysburg 8-3 on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Courtland High School graduate Ty Lowe went 2 for 4 and scored twice for the Eagles. Brendan McComer pitched five shutout innings for the win.

UMW will host Castleton State on Friday.