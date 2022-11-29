Mary Washington roundup: Eagle women to Meredith to stay unbeaten

Junior Jordan Carpenter posted 24 points and 10 rebounds as the University of Mary Washington women's basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 68-45 win over visiting Meredith Tuesday night.

Elizabeth Dufrane added 15 points and Keagan Schwab 14 for the Eagles (6-0), who took control with an 18-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Kate Perko had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Meredith (1-3).

The Eagles will host Southern Virginia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Meredith 10 14 8 13 — 45 Mary Washington 13 21 18 16 — 68

Meredith (1-3): Kate Perko 16, Mikayla Thompson 8, Emma Lodge 2, Danae Hawkins 2, Emme Baber 0, Rylie Wade 7, Barresha Jones 0, Madi Leonard 0, Grace Ledford 0, Piper Carriere 2, De'ja Morgan 8, Danika Ray 0. Totals: 20 3-5 45.

Mary Washington (6-0): Karissa Highlander 2, Jordan Carpenter 24, Ashley Martin 2, Keagan Schwab 14, Megan Baxter 2, Sidney Sherman 2, Sophia Pavlech 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 15, Adeline Riner 2, Grace Hare 0, Molly Sharman 2, Andrea Lefkowitz 0, Lexi Miller 3, Rileigh Weaver 0. Totals: 28 6-11 68.

Three-point baskets: Meredith 2-5 (Morgan 2); UMW 6-17 (Dufrane 3, Schwab 2, Miller). Rebounds: Meredith 36 (Perko 11); UMW 29 (Carpenter 10).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Despite suffering their first loss on Sunday, UMW's men are ranked 24th in the nation by D3hoops.com.

The Eagles won their first four games, including a victory over defending national champion Randolph-Macon, before falling to seventh-ranked Johns Hopkins Sunday. They host Methodist (N.C.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.