 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Washington roundup: Eagle women to Meredith to stay unbeaten

  • 0

Junior Jordan Carpenter posted 24 points and 10 rebounds as the University of Mary Washington women's basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 68-45 win over visiting Meredith Tuesday night.

Elizabeth Dufrane added 15 points and Keagan Schwab 14 for the Eagles (6-0), who took control with an 18-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Kate Perko had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Meredith (1-3).

The Eagles will host Southern Virginia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Meredith  10 148 13 — 45
Mary Washington 13 21 1816 68

People are also reading…

Meredith (1-3): Kate Perko 16, Mikayla Thompson 8, Emma Lodge 2, Danae Hawkins 2, Emme Baber 0, Rylie Wade 7, Barresha Jones 0, Madi Leonard 0, Grace Ledford 0, Piper Carriere 2, De'ja Morgan 8, Danika Ray 0. Totals: 20 3-5 45.
Mary Washington (6-0): Karissa Highlander 2, Jordan Carpenter 24, Ashley Martin 2, Keagan Schwab 14, Megan Baxter 2, Sidney Sherman 2, Sophia Pavlech 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 15, Adeline Riner 2, Grace Hare 0, Molly Sharman 2, Andrea Lefkowitz 0, Lexi Miller 3, Rileigh Weaver 0. Totals: 28 6-11 68.
Three-point baskets:  Meredith 2-5 (Morgan 2); UMW 6-17 (Dufrane 3, Schwab 2, Miller). Rebounds: Meredith 36 (Perko 11); UMW 29 (Carpenter 10).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Despite suffering their first loss on Sunday, UMW's men are ranked 24th in the nation by D3hoops.com.

The Eagles won their first four games, including a victory over defending national champion Randolph-Macon, before falling to seventh-ranked Johns Hopkins Sunday. They host Methodist (N.C.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

Accused University of Virginia shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players.

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome new baby boy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert