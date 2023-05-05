MEN'S TENNIS

UMW 5, Transylvania 0: Peter Leese and Andrew Cooper won in singles after the Eagles swept the doubles in their first-round NCAA Division III tournament match in Cleveland, Ohio, Friday. Leese defeated Jordan Cordrey 6–1, 6–0 at No. 5, and Cooper scored the clincher with a 6–2, 6–2 win at Jared Wells at No. 6.

In doubles, Leese and Brock Ladehoff and topped Cordrey and Eli Skaggs 8–1 at No. 2. Cooper and Artis Hart defeated Wells and Alejandro Perez at No. 3, 8–0.

UMW (11–9) will face 14th-ranked Denison University on Saturday in the second round.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Eagles senior Abby Moghtader is one of 32 singles players to receive an invitation to play in the NCAA Division III championships May 19-22 in Orlando, Fla.

Moghtader was named The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference player of the year, Moghtader posted an 11-13 singles record this season.

The Eagle will face The College of New Jersey or Cairn on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Five Eagles players — attackers Katie Blair and Maya Koebke, midfielder Kayla Sarazin, defender Maria Schneider and goalie Cailyn Tripp — made the all-C2C team, the conference announced Thursday.

Koebke's 45 goals and 19 assists paced the Eagles. Blair, a third straight all-conference selection, recorded 44 goals and 10 assists. Sarazin (28 goals, team-high 23 assists), set a new UMW season record for draw controls with 99.

Defenseman Schneider recorded 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. Tripp notched 201 saves, with a 52.5 save percentage and a 10.87 goals-against average.