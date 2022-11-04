Mary Washington roundup: Eagles defeat Christopher Newport, reach C2C championship

Jordan Lyons had 20 kills and 24 digs to pace the University of Mary Washington to a 3-2 victory over Christopher Newport on Friday in a semifinal of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference volleyball tournament at Rosner Arena. Set scores were 23–25, 26–24, 17–25, 25–23, 15–12.

Lauren Foley had 21 assists while Brenna Campbell added 19 more. Hannah Livermon made 26 digs and Krista Rodgers recorded nine blocks.

The Eagles (23–7), second-seeded in the tournament, face fourth-seeded Salisbury University in the tournament championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rosner Arena.

Women's soccer: Massaponax graduate Kaitlyn Venzen scored the game's lone goal to lead the Eagles to a 1–0 victory over the University of California–Santa Cruz in the C2C semifinals at Newport News.

The Eagles and the Banana Slugs played a scoreless first half. In the 84th minute, Venzen, the C2C rookie of the year, took a pass from Amanda Krest and drilled a shot from the right side that found the back of the net.

Ally Holden had three saves in goal. The Banana Slugs led in shots on goal (14–9) and corner kicks (5–4). The Eagles face top-seeded Christopher Newport in the tournament championship game Saturday at 10 a.m.

Men’s soccer: Josh Kirkland scored his Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference-leading 16th goal in leading the Eagles past Salisbury 1–0 in a C2C semifinal Friday in Salisbury, Maryland. The Eagles (10–4–2) will face top-seeded Christopher Newport in the C2C tournament championship Sunday at 10 a.m. in Salisbury.

Scoreless through the first half, the Eagles were awarded a penalty kick at the 50:53 mark and Kirkland converted. Both teams had players draw red cards and the teams finished the contest 10-on-10.

Griffin Hemmendinger earned the shutout with three saves in goal. The Eagles led in shots on goal (14–8) while the Sea Gulls led in corner kicks (8–5).

Swimming: The Eagles swim teams went three for four in a tri-meet at Franklin & Marshall College. The UMW men's team defeated York College 163–98 but fell to Franklin & Marshall 141–121, while the Eagle women posted 121–49 victory on York and a 138–124 defeat of the host school.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s soccer: Macey Wissell, Jazzy Imanverdi and Ella Knight scored goals as UMW rolled up a 42–0 advantage in shots on goal and beat Finlandia (Mich.) 3–0 Thursday night in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament first round in Newport News.

Cassidy Shaw, Savannah Alexander and Carson Lengel provided assists for the Eagles (11–4–4), who faced second-seeded UC Santa Cruz in Friday’s semifinals. The final is scheduled for Saturday at Christopher Newport.