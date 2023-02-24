MENS’S BASKETBALL

UMW 57, Salisbury 50: Greg Rowson scored 13 points, his brother Andrew added 12 and De’Shawn Cook netted 10 points as the Eagles defeated the Sea Gulls in the semifinals of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference in Santa Cruz, California, Friday. The Eagles will play top-seed Christopher Newport in the conference championship Saturday at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

Castleton 7, UMW 3: Eagles starter Mike Ritz (1–1) three five scoreless innings, but the Spartans tagged him for four runs in the sixth, leading to Castleton’s victory at Dickinson Stadium. Bobby Ayscue double, singled and scored for UMW (4–1), which hosts Juniata College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Castleton 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 7 8 0

UMW 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 1

AUBREY RAMEY, Sam Crawford (6), Joseph Voli (7), Brayden Howrigan (8) and Addison Schaub. JUSTIN RITZ, Jackson Beale (7), Griffin Graham (8) and Mike Dennis.

SOFTBALL

UMW 10–9, N.C Wesleyan 2–1: Emma Schneida homered, Caitlyn Burch (1–0) struck out four in the opener as the Eagles swept their season opener at the Battleground Athletic Complex. UMW next plays in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., beginning Monday

1 2 3 4 5 R H E

N.C. Wesleyan 0 0 0 1 1 2 5 2

UMW 3 1 0 1 5 10 9 1

MORGAN AYCOCK and Mary Katherine Raynor. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schneida.

1 2 3 4 5 R H E

N.C. Wesleyan 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 9

UMW 3 1 4 0 1 9 13 1

Kiera Boisvert, EMILY OSTEGUIN and Savannah Thompson. STEPHANIE FOWLER and Erica Shoop.

Thursday’s result

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMW 93, Mount Mary 31: The Eagles coasted into the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, powering past a out-manned Mount Mary University squad.

The Eagles (21–5) actually trailed 5–0 in the game’s opening minute before closing out the first quarter on a 28–0 run. In Friday’s semifinals, UMW played UC Santa Cruz in the late contest at the Anderson Center. Top-seeded and top-ranked Christopher Newport faced Finlandia in the other semifinal.

Elizabeth Dufresne had a team-high 17 points for the Eagles, who were able to rotate 14 players in the rout. Jordan Carpenter (15 points) and Keagan Schwab (13 points) rounded out a dominant offensive effort for the Eagles.

A late 3-pointer from Grace Hare gave UMW its highest point total of the past three seasons.

A year after going winless, Mount Mary (7–19) brought just six players on its trip from Milwaukee. Conference rookie of the year Deja Rivers leading the way with six points.