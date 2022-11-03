Mary Washington roundup: Eagles' Kirkland repeats as C2C's top men's soccer player

University of Mary Washington senior forward Josh Kirkland has been named Coast To Coast Athletic Conference men’s soccer offensive player of the year for the second straight season.

Kirkland leads the conference with 10 goals and ranks ninth nationally in Division III at 1.0 goals per game. He is joined on the all-C2C first team by UMW sophomore forward Carter Berg and senior defender Jacob Kautzman. The Eagles placed senior midfielder Abel Luwis and senior goalie Griffin Hemmindinger on the second team.

The second-seeded Eagles (9-4-2) will face host Salisbury or Wisconsin-Platteville in Friday’s C2C tournament semifinals.

Women’s soccer: UMW freshman forward Kaitlyn Venzen was named C2C rookie of the year and earned a spot on the all-conference second team.

Venzen, a Massaponax High School graduate, leads the Eagles will 10 goals entering the C2C tournament. UMW senior forward Amanda Krest was named first-team all-C2C, and midfielders Eliza Franklin and Hope Grzebien and defender Mikaela O’Fallon join Venzen on the second team.

The third-seeded Eagles played Finlandia (Mich.) in the C2C tournament first round Thursday night in Newport News.

Volleyball: UMW senior middle hitter Krista Rodgers was named C2C Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was joined on the all-conference first team by junior Jordan Lyons. Eagles sophomore Chloe Crosen was a second-team selection.

Entering this weekend’s C2C tournament, Rodgers leads UMW with a .387 hitting average and 0.86 blocks per set. She also carries a 3.93 grade-point average as a Business Administration major

Lyons leads the Eagles with 341 kills and 440 digs. Crosen has 231 kills and a .283 hitting average.

UMW is hosting the C2C tournament at Ron Rosner Arena. The Eagles play their opening match on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The final is scheduled for Saturday.

Field hockey: UMW junior forward Emma Bernard and graduate student midfielder Sydney Keating were first-team all-C2C picks.’

Bernard, a Chancellor High School graduate, shares the conference lead with 16 goals this season. Keating had five, including one in Wednesday’s 6–2 C2C tournament semifinal loss to Christopher Newport.