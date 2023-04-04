Caitlyn Burch and Samantha Stuart pitched shutouts Tuesday as the University of Mary Washington softball team swept a doubleheader from Catholic, 1-0 and 2-0, in Washington.

Burch struck out 10 and allowed only two hits in the opener. Emma Schieda singled home Shelby Presgrave in the third inning for the game’s only run. Presgrave drew three walks in the game.

Schieda also drove in both UMW runs in the nightcap, singling home Aminah Shaki in the first inning and Presgrave in the third. Stuart struck out eight and allowed three hits.

UMW (16-12) will host Randolph-Macon in a doubleheader Saturday at noon.

C2C HONORS

UMW’s Jacinto Jones II was named Coast To Coast Athletic Conference male track athlete of the week on Tuesday. The freshman from Colonial Forge High School won the 400 meters (48.74) and led off the winning 4x100 meter relay (43.30) at the Battleground Relays on his home track.

The Eagles also swept the C2C baseball weekly awards, with junior Noah Roots (9 for 14, seven RBIS) named player of the week and junior Brendan McComber (two wins, 12 strikeouts, one hit allowed in nine innings) pitcher of the week.