Senior forward Greg Rowson was named player of the year as the University of Mary Washington dominated the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference men’s basketball awards announced this week.

Rowson is averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Eagles (18–7), who are seeded second for this weekend’s C2C tournament in Santa Cruz, Calif. He’s joined on the all-conference first team by senior guard Da’Shawn Cook, who averages 16.2 points per game.

Additionally, UMW’s Marcus Kahn and assistant Mark Sansone were named as the C2C coaching staff of the year; junior guard Zach Blue was named defensive player of the year with 63 steals; and freshman Dorian Davis (7.1 points per game) was chosen as rookie of the year.