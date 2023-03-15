University of Mary Washington senior forward Greg Rowson has been named as second-team Division III All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Rowson, the 2023 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference player of the year, led the Eagles with 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23. He scored 1,284 points in three seasons and joins school career scoring leader Buddy Hawley (1986-87) as UMW’s only All-America selections.

BASEBALL

UMW’s eight-game win streak ended Wednesday with a 16-4 loss to visiting sixth-ranked Shenandoah, which amassed 27 hits, including five by Pierce Butcher.

Bobby Ayscue homered and doubled for the Eagles (14-6), who host John Carroll in a doubleheader Saturday.

LACROSSE

Despite three goals from Carter Lynch and two each from Keegan Shipe and Ethan Castleman, UMW’s men lost 13-11 at Roanoke on Wednesday. Riley Green made 16 saves for the Eagles (4-4).

UMW’s women also lost 12-8 to visiting unbeaten Stevens (N.J.), which got six goals from Morgan Westerby. Kayla Sarazin, Erin Steinberg and Katie Blair each scored twice for the Eagles (5-3).