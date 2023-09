MEN’S SOCCER

UMW 1, Emory 0: Carter Berg’s goal in the 18th minute stood up as the Eagles justified their No. 1 national ranking with a win over No. 25 Emory in Richmond.

Nelsar Castillo earned the assist on Berg’s fourth goal of the season as UMW improved to 6-0. Goalkeeper Freddie Rogers made four saves to record his second shutout of the season.

The Eagles face arguably their toughest test of the season Saturday at second-ranked 2 Messiah.