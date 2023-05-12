Friday’s results

BASEBALL

Salisbury 22, UMW 4: The Eagles’ run in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference tournament came to a screeching halt in the day’s second game in Salisbury, Md., as the Sea Gulls pounded on the Eagles for 22 runs on 16 hits and five UMW errors.

Jackson Myers (4–7) was chased after three innings, giving up five runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks.

Ty Lowe homered and Bobby Ayscue had three hits for UMW (28–14), which now waits to see if they get an at-large invitation to the NCAA Division III tournament.

R H E Mary Washington 111 000 010 — 4 5 6 Salisbury 104 534 14x — 22 16 1





JACKSON MYERS, Ryan Northup (4), Ryan Dudak (4), Andrew Poon (5), Jackson Beale (6), Noah Adcock-Howeth (7), John (Ketz) Murray (8), Griffin Graham (8) and Andrew Gerhart, Mike Dennis. Benji Thalheimer, BRANDON EPSTEIN (2), Tyler Villa (4), Mitchel Wittkamp (7), Bryce Sterling (8), Garrett Beaver (8), Corey Burton (9) and Jackob Ference, Ben Anderson.

UMW 6, Christopher Newport 5: Luke Guerzon scored on a wild pitch to Andrew Gerhart in the seventh inning and the Eagles slipped past the Captains in the first game of the C2C tournament. Tye Lowe drove in four runs and Xavier Herring knocked in three rus for UMW.

SOFTBALL

Salisbury 8, UMW 0: Dee Conway’s 36-year career as University of Mary Washington softball coach closed with a shutout loss to top-ranked Sea Gulls in the C2C tournament.

The Eagles (19–19) managed just three hits in the final game for Conway, the only coach UMW has known since its first season in 1988.

R H E Mary Washington 000 00 — 0 3 1 Salisbury 040 4x — 8 7 0

CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda. NICOLE ORTEGA and Emily Stockman.