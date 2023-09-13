For the first time in program history, the University of Mary Washington’s men’s team is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Coming off a final four appearance last fall, the Eagles are off to a 4-0 start, including a 4-0 win over then-No. 7 Johns Hopkins. UMW has outscored its opponents 16-1 this season.

The Eagles’ next game is Friday in Richmond against Hampden-Sydney.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UMW 2, Mt. Aloysius 0: Riley Boyd and Madison Bauserman scored as the visiting Eagles outshot Mt. Aloysius 19-3 in a shutout win.

Maci Landel had an assist for UMW (4-1), which visits Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. Goalies Adriana Thompson and Sydney Alexander made one save each.

VOLLEYBALL UMW 3, Rowan 1: Senior Jordan Lyons had 16 kills and 16 digs as 21st-ranked UMW improved to 7-0 with a 25-21, 26-28, 25-16, 25-18 victory at Rowan (N.J.) Tuesday night.

Chloe Crosen added 10 kills, Lauren Foley 20 assists and Brooke Cunningham 17 assists for the Eagles, who will face Salem College and host William Peace on Saturday.