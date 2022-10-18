 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Washington roundup

  • 0

The University of Mary Washington’s Kaitlyn Venzen, Josh Kirkland and Jordan Lyons earned weekly honors from the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference.

Venzen, a freshman from Massaponax High School, was named women’s soccer offensive player of the week after netting the game-winning goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory at Salisbury and scoring again in Saturday’s 2-2 tie with St. Mary’s.

Kirkland earned similar honors in men’s soccer after notching three goals and an assist as the Eagles beat Gettysburg and Salisbury. He leads the conference with 11 goals.

Lyons was chosen volleyball defensive player after totaling 56 digs and 45 kills as the Eagles went 3-0 on the week.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ranking Virginia's remaining football games, from least winnable to most

Ranking Virginia's remaining football games, from least winnable to most

CHARLOTTESVILLE — College football players crave bowl game appearances for the notoriety, the travel and, yes, of course, the swag bags. But for coaches, playing a neutral-site game against an often-unfamiliar opponent a month after the regular season has wrapped up carries a far more important bonus — extra practice.

Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter

Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter

Wisconsin has dismissed offensive tackle Logan Brown from the team, interim coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Thursday. Brown, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, tweeted late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal. "The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard said. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program." Leonhard, who took over the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) after Paul Chryst was fired on Oct. 2, did not provide any details on the incident. "To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the opportunity for the last 4 years," Brown tweeted. "I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere." Brown, a 6-foot-6, 313-pound redshirt junior, made his first start this season after appearing in 20 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. --Field Level Media

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert