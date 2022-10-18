Mary Washington roundup

The University of Mary Washington’s Kaitlyn Venzen, Josh Kirkland and Jordan Lyons earned weekly honors from the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference.
Venzen, a freshman from Massaponax High School, was named women’s soccer offensive player of the week after netting the game-winning goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory at Salisbury and scoring again in Saturday’s 2-2 tie with St. Mary’s.
Kirkland earned similar honors in men’s soccer after notching three goals and an assist as the Eagles beat Gettysburg and Salisbury. He leads the conference with 11 goals.
Lyons was chosen volleyball defensive player after totaling 56 digs and 45 kills as the Eagles went 3-0 on the week.