Jacob Christenbury singled, doubled and scored twice as the University of Mary Washington baseball team topped visiting Bridgewater 7-3 Tuesday for its eighth consecutive victory.

Andrew Gerhardt, Jonathan Sedmak, Ty Lowe and Cooper Fulton also had two hits each for the Eagles (14-5) to support winning pitcher Ryan Northup.

On Monday, Tim Blankenship’s pinch-hit, eighth-inning home run broke a 4-4 tie and boosted UMW to a 7-4 win over third-ranked Eastern Connecticut State.

Gerhardt, Bobby Ayscue and Christenbury each had two hits for UMW. Lowe gained the win in relief.

Basketball

UMW senior Greg Rowson and junior Jordan Carpenter have earned all-region honors after standout seasons.

Rowson was named first-team Division III Region 6 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and D3hoops.com after averaging a team-high 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Eagle men. D3hoops.com also honored Carpenter after she averaged 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and shot 58 percent from the field in helping the UMW women reach the NCAA tournament sweet 16.