Mary Washington roundup

It looks like a wet and busy weekend on the University of Mary Washington’s campus, as the Eagles’ men’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams both will host Division III tournament competition.

Fresh off its Coast To Coast Conference championship, the UMW men’s soccer team (10-4-3) will old rival Marymount (12-6-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Battleground Complex, weather permitting. At 1:30 p.m., Ohio Wesleyan faces Penn State Harrisburg. Those winners will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the survivor advancing to the third round.

UMW went 33-2-1 against Marymount when both schools were members of the Capital Athletic Conference. These Saints are unbeaten in their last seven games en route to the Atlantic East Conference tournament title.

Meanwhile, UMW’s volleyball squad (24-7), which also won a C2C championship Saturday, begins NCAA play on Thursday against Cedar Crest (Pa.) College at the Anderson Center.

Marymount is also in the eight-team regional field, along with Eastern (Pa.), Stevens (N.J.) Tech, Manhattanville, Johns Hopkins and Hunter (N.Y.). Four first-round matches will be played on Thursday, with winners advancing to second-round games on Friday and a third-round matchup on Saturday. The official game times have not been released.

Ticket information for both tournaments will be available later in the week.