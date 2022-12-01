 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Washington tops Methodist in men's basketball

  • 0

UMW 64, Methodist 47: Da'Shawn Cook posted a double-double and the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team surged past visiting Methodist in the second half Thursday for a victory.

Cook had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (5–1), who outscored the visiting Monarchs 39-20 in the final 20 minutes. Emmanuel Aghayere added 11 points for UMW, which visits Marymount on Saturday.

Methodist (0-7): T.J. East 0, Angel Dean 9, Montell Moore 13, Derrion Hicklen 4, De'Shaun Kee 9, Brone Brinson 0, Jared Merchant 2, Konner Raines 0, Clayton Coe 10. Totals: 16 10-14 47. 
Mary Washington (5-1): Greg Rowson 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 11, Da'Shawn Cook 23, Zack Blue 8, Andrew Rowson 9, Dorian Davis 6, Cameron McCravy 3, Devin Johnson 0, Daniel Peterson 0, Patrick Smedley 2. Totals: 17 23-33 64.

People are also reading…

Halftime: Methodist, 27-25. Three-point baskets: Methodist 5-20 (Kee 3, Moore 2); UMW 7-23 (Cook 3, Davis 2, A. Rowson, McCravy). Rebounds: Methodist 29 (Coe 8); UMW 35 (Cook 11).
 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

Accused University of Virginia shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert