Mary Washington tops Methodist in men's basketball

UMW 64, Methodist 47: Da'Shawn Cook posted a double-double and the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team surged past visiting Methodist in the second half Thursday for a victory.
Cook had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (5–1), who outscored the visiting Monarchs 39-20 in the final 20 minutes. Emmanuel Aghayere added 11 points for UMW, which visits Marymount on Saturday.
Methodist (0-7): T.J. East 0, Angel Dean 9, Montell Moore 13, Derrion Hicklen 4, De'Shaun Kee 9, Brone Brinson 0, Jared Merchant 2, Konner Raines 0, Clayton Coe 10. Totals: 16 10-14 47.
Mary Washington (5-1): Greg Rowson 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 11, Da'Shawn Cook 23, Zack Blue 8, Andrew Rowson 9, Dorian Davis 6, Cameron McCravy 3, Devin Johnson 0, Daniel Peterson 0, Patrick Smedley 2. Totals: 17 23-33 64.
Halftime: Methodist, 27-25. Three-point baskets: Methodist 5-20 (Kee 3, Moore 2); UMW 7-23 (Cook 3, Davis 2, A. Rowson, McCravy). Rebounds: Methodist 29 (Coe 8); UMW 35 (Cook 11).
