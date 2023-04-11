Kayla Sarazin and Molly Daw each scored three goals and the University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team used a quick start to beat visiting Southern Virginia 17-4 on Tuesday.
Katie Blair, Clare Madden, Maya Koebke and Ashley Firesheets each added two goals for the Eagles (9-6), who led 8-0 after one quarter. Koebke netted the game’s first goal after just 69 seconds, and UMW led 10-0 before the Knights scored their first goal nearly seven minutes into the second period.
Sarazen and Koebke each added two assists for the Eagles. Cailyn Tripp and Brooke Barsella split time in goal.
Mary Washington will visit sixth-ranked Salisbury on Saturday for a Coast To Coast Conference game.