Kayla Sarazin and Molly Daw each scored three goals and the University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team used a quick start to beat visiting Southern Virginia 17-4 on Tuesday.

Katie Blair, Clare Madden, Maya Koebke and Ashley Firesheets each added two goals for the Eagles (9-6), who led 8-0 after one quarter. Koebke netted the game’s first goal after just 69 seconds, and UMW led 10-0 before the Knights scored their first goal nearly seven minutes into the second period.