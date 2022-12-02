 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Washington women rout Southern Virginia to stay unbeaten

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMW 77, Southern Virginia 47: Sydney Sherman and Elizabeth Dufrane combined for 33 points off the bench as the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team remained unbeaten with a romp over visiting Southern Virginia on Thursday night.

Sherman scored 18 points and Dufrane 15 for the Eagles (8–0), who visit Marymount on Saturday. Jordan Carpenter also scored 15.

Southern Virginia 8 10 16 13 47

Mary Washington 21 18 21 17 77

Southern Virginia (3-2): Courtney McKrola 7, Ruth Kempler 4, Maria Savvun 10, Addison Newman 0, Emma Camden 0, Jadie O’Bray 5, Pressley Heggie 3, Abigail Snyder 1, Kenie Landon 0, Eve Schmalbeck 0. Barrett Jessup 10, Alyssa McKrola 7, Madisen Staples 0, Raeann Lessing 0. Totals: 16 9-19 47.

Mary Washington (8-0): Jordan Carpenter 15, Karissa Highlander 2, Keagan Schwab 7, Megan Baxter 3, Ashley Martin 6, Sydney Sherman 18, Sophia Pavlech 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 15, Adeline Riner 6, Grace Hare 1, Molly Sharman 0, Andrea Lefkowitz 0, Lexi Miller 0, Rileigh Weaver 2. Totals: 25 24-30 77.

Three-point baskets: Southern Virginia 6-14 (Jessop 2, Savvun, O’Bray, Heggie, A. McKrola); UMW 3-12 (Schwab, Baxter, Dufrane). Rebounds: Southern Virginia 29 (C. McKrola 7). UMW 37 (Sherman 7).

MEN’S SOCCER

After leading UMW to the NCAA Division III men’s final four for the first time in a quarter-century, Jason Kilby and his staff have been named Region VI coaching staff of the year by United Soccer Coaches.

Kilby and assistants Mike Webb, David Yates, and Keith Moser will be recognized at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12 in Philadelphia. They guided the Eagles to a 13–5–4 mark and a spot in the national semifinals, where they lost 1–0 to Williams (Mass.) on Thursday.

—Staff reports

