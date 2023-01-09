Mary Washington women rout Stevenson in tuneup for CNU

Elizabeth Dufrane scored 17 points and the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team shot 57 percent from the floor in routing visiting Stevenson 20-Monday night.
Sydney Sherman added 16 points and Keagan Schwab 13 for the Eagles (14-2), who will host Division III’s top-ranked team, Christopher Newport, on Wednesday.
Stevenson 17 10 2 16 21 — 45
Mary Washington 23 27 20 21 — 91
Stevenson (5-8): Laci Johnson 9, Emoti Jeselskis 8, Tessa Boswell 7, Aysia Ferguson 5, Kalea Winter 4, Destiny Towns 4, Stephenae Lawrence 3, Erin Dixon 3, Maleah Smith 2, Morgan Pennick 0, Mia Martinez 0, Cassidy Lasaracena 0, Morgan DeBeary 0, Michelle Mesquita 0, Ellie Boswell 0, Aliyah Jean-Jacques 0, Sanaa Thorne 0. Totals: 15 11-17 45.</&h5>
Mary Washington (14-2): Elizabeth Dufrane 17, Sydney Sherman 16, Keagan Schwab 13, Jordan Carpenter 9, Ashley Martin 9, Karissa Highlander 6, Adeline Riner 6, Andrea Lefkowitz 4, Megan Baxter 3, Grace Hare 3, Molly Sharman 3, Lexi Miller 2, Sophia Pavlech 0, Rileigh Weaver 0. Totals: 4- 7-14 91.
Three-pointers: Stevenson 4-18 (Johnson 2, T. Boswell 2); UMW 4-15 (Dufrane, Schwab, Martin, Hare). Rebounds: Stevenson 24 (Towns 3, Dixon 3, Smith 3); UMW 35 (Sherman 6).