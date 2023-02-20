Kinsey Brooks won three individual events to help the University of Mary Washington women’s swimming team claim the 2023 Metro Swimming Conference championship over the weekend in New Brunswick, N.J.

The Eagles won with 1,221 points, ahead of second place Rowan’s 942, in a 16-team field. It’s UMW’s second straight Metro Conference crown and 32nd consecutive conference title overall.

On Sunday, Brooks won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:16.25. Earlier in the weekend, the junior from Riverbend High School finished first in the 100 breast (1:02.37) and 200 individual medley (2:02.76). All three times provisionally qualified her for the NCAA Division III championships.

UMW sophomore Bridget Wilson swept the 100 butterfly (57.61) and 200 fly (2:07.56). The Eagles also won the 400 medley relay (3:51.68) and got runner-up finishes from Delaney Humphrey in the 400 IM (4:37.05), Rose McMullen in the 200 fly (2:07.85) and Margie Jones in the 100 fly (57.72).

UMW’s men finished fourth in the championships.

BASKETBALL

UMW will host the Coast To Coast Conference women’s basketball championships Thursday through Saturday.

The Eagles (20-5) are seeded third and will face Mount Mary (Wisc.) in a quarterfinal game Thursday at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to face second-seeded UC Santa Cruz in Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Ron Rosner Arena.

UMW’s men (18-7) are seeded second for the C2C tournament in Santa Cruz, Calif. and will face the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between Salisbury and Pratt Institute on Friday, with the final scheduled for Saturday.

Christopher Newport is the top seed for each tournament.